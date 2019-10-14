Zeel Expands Zeel@Work®, Adding Guided Meditation, Assisted Stretching, And Yoga To Growing Corporate Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel , the award-winning Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, announced today the addition of yoga classes and guided meditation to Zeel@Work® , a corporate wellness program that delivers in-office benefits, including massage and assisted stretching to enhance employee engagement and promote a culture of well-being.

"We are thrilled to deliver a wider range of wellness services to offices and business settings," said Samer Hamadeh, Zeel Founder and CEO. "Zeel@Work® represents our dedication to ensuring easy access to wellness, whether at home, on vacation, or in the workplace. Work-related stress is a national epidemic resulting in a wide range of physical and mental health issues for the American worker. We look forward to addressing some of these pain points through our seamless, on-demand wellness services."

"Zeel makes it easy to provide our employees with the important benefit of wellness in the workplace," said Melissa Trujillo, WorkPlace Experience Manager at Convene. "When Zeel is at our offices, the day feels a little different, there's a real buzz around here. I always get positive feedback on Zeel's chair massages and stretching classes and I know that our team recognizes how much we value their health and wellness."

To book Zeel@Work®, users can simply use the instant booking tool on the Zeel website or a Zeel account manager will customize the best recurring or event program based on company needs. Once booked, a Zeel wellness professional comes directly to the selected place of business and sets the preferred service – massage to help relax employees and decrease stress, yoga to create mental clarity and sharpen focus and concentration, assisted stretch to relieve pain from prolonged sitting, and mindfulness to lower depression, chronic pain and anxiety. For more information about Zeel@Work®, visit: https://www.zeel.com/corporate-wellness .

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel includes Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide, and Zeel@Work®, bringing chair massage, yoga, and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of U.S.-based corporations.

SOURCE Zeel

Related Links

http://www.zeel.com

