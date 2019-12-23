Zeel Is Definitely Not Up Exercising

The marketing campaign was produced by Zeel as a gentle reminder that the holidays can be less stressful, and that not all wellness gifts require rising at dawn to get in some miles. A Zeel in-home massage experience is the perfect way to give the most important people in your life time to relax and unwind at home. The gift of year-long-in-home relaxation is truly the gift that gives back, literally and figuratively.

This holiday season, when you gift a massage membership or become a Zeel member, you'll also receive a $150.00 gift card to Saks Fifth Avenue. For more information, please click here , or visit www.zeel.com.

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel includes Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide, and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga, and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of U.S.-based corporations.

