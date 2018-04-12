Zeel Launches In-Home Massage App In Asheville

In-Home Massages in Asheville

Zeel's massage app for iPhone and Android, and zeel.com, make it simple for customers to order a customized massage by choosing the session time, duration, location, massage therapist's gender, and technique. Zeel offers Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, couples, and an exclusive sleep massage. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. The massage therapists bring the massage table, music, and all other supplies needed for appointments as early as 8am to as late as 10:30pm.

"North Carolinians have been incredibly receptive to Zeel's revolutionized massage service, so our Asheville launch was an easy decision to make," says Zeel's CEO and founder Samer Hamadeh.

Same-day massages with Zeel are less expensive than going to a nearby spa-quality massage provider. Zeel always includes the tip and tax in pricing for an easy and cash-free payment process. A 60-minute massage in North Carolina is $105, with members paying just $87 – all in.

Corporate Massage in Asheville

Asheville companies can also take advantage of Zeel Corporate Wellness, the perfect solution to boosting employee morale by bringing chair massages to companies, events, and workplaces.

Spa and Hospitality in Asheville

Nearby spas can fill same-day massage appointments with Zeel Spa℠, the company's award-winning spa staffing solution. Plus, hotels in the area can offer their guests in-room massages with Zeel Concierge®.

More about Massage On Demand

Quality, reliability, availability, and award-winning customer service are always promised with a Zeel massage. As noted by Cosmopolitan and American Spa magazines, Zeel's standard-setting safety protocols serve as the foundation of the best mobile massage experience.

Zeel's membership boasts the best massage value with benefits that include monthly massages at a discounted rate, a free professional Zeel massage table, and a deluxe sheet set. There's no initiation fee to join or cancel. Members can access exclusive pricing in any of Zeel's service areas, and can share with others.

About Zeel

Zeel created the Massage On Demand category in 2012 and was the first company to bring same-day, in-home massages to customers. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc., Zeel is the leading and largest on-demand massage provider with over 10,000 licensed massage therapists serving over 85 U.S. cities. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa, the on-demand staffing solution for spas; Zeel Concierge, which enables hotels to provide in-room massage bookings for guests; and Zeel Corporate Wellness, which brings chair massages to companies, events, and workplaces.

