Zeel Named To The Inc. 5000 List For The Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the first company to bring same-day, in-home massage to its customers, was today named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. Since its launch in 2012, Zeel has quickly become the largest centralized Massage On Demand® provider in the U.S., with presence in 94 cities and growing. With an impressive three-year revenue growth of 354%, Zeel has upheld its reputation as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized yet again by Inc. Magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation," said Zeel Founder and CEO, Samer Hamadeh. "We've worked incredibly hard to get where we are and have several exciting announcements in the works, including expanding our Corporate wellness and Spa business with industry-leading enterprises and hotels. We look forward to growing our global wellness brand."

The Inc. 5000 highlights the most successful private companies in the United States. This year, Zeel is ranked No. 1,170 alongside other industry leaders, such as Microsoft, Vizio, Oracle and Patagonia. The unveiling of the list comes ahead of exciting announcements including new high-profile board members and ambassadors.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief, James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Zeel brings Massage On Demand® to customers in homes, hotels, workplaces, and events in more than ninety cities across the country. Zeel massages are booked on the Zeel app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com, and can be scheduled with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm, 365 days a year. Customers select their preferences, including the time, duration, and location for the massage and the desired massage technique. Zeel then dispatches massage therapists from its network of 11,000 licensed, vetted, experienced professionals.

Zeel also offers an award-winning staffing solution for spas with Zeel Spa®; a platform for hotels to provide in-room massage with Zeel Concierge®; and in-office chair massage with Zeel Corporate Wellness.

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas across the country and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of US based corporations. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

