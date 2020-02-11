Zeel Partners With delivery.com For The Ultimate Valentine's Night In

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, is partnering with delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand food delivery, and inviting customers to celebrate Valentine's Day with the gift everyone really wants, a relaxing and romantic night in.

As part of the partnership, Zeel is offering $25 off the first massage for customers located in New York and Boston using the code Deliver25. With the growing popularity of on-demand goods and services through smartphone apps, Zeel and delivery.com are taking the stress out of laborious holiday gifting. The campaign is a gentle reminder that staying in is the new going out.

"Between an expensive pre-fixe and fighting crowds, going out on Valentine's Day has become overrated. With a Zeel couples' massage and meal from delivery.com delivered right to your door, you can stay inside, out of the cold, and celebrate a romantic night in that's far more memorable than any restaurant," says Zeel founder and CEO Samer Hamadeh.

"A night-in with delivery.com and Zeel is the perfect Valentine's Day for a wellness minded couple. What could be better than a healthy meal and a couples massage in the comfort of your own home?," adds delivery.com CEO Jed Kleckner.

Zeel is available from start times between 8am and 10:30pm on February 14th in more than 100 cities and resort destinations across the country. The company expects to double the number of massage appointments booked this Valentine's Day after a record-breaking day in 2019, and the award-winning Zeel customer service team is standing by to assist.

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel includes Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide, and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga, and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of U.S.-based corporations.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 15,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

SOURCE Zeel