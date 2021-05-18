Zeel Partners with New York City Vaccine Command Center to Vaccinate Homebound New Yorkers

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, a leading technology platform providing health and wellness services to the home and office, announces that it has partnered with the City of New York to vaccinate thousands of homebound individuals across the city. The vaccination program is free to qualified homebound individuals and their caregivers and is supported entirely through the New York City Vaccine Command Center.

"We are thrilled to provide this critical service and honored to be working for our great city," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO and co-founder, Zeel. "Vaccinating our city's most vulnerable has inspired our entire team. We feel fortunate to be involved and will continue to dispatch the hard-working nurses on the Zeel platform to as many locations as possible. Our goal is to continue until every homebound individual in the city is fully vaccinated and then to return to them if a booster becomes necessary in the fall."

Since early April, when the program kicked off, Zeel has reached out to thousands of homebound New Yorkers. Jennifer Phan, Zeel's Project Manager, said, "We have so many inspiring stories to tell. The nurses on the platform have been serenaded by a famous songwriter, offered home cooked food and are often greeted with happy tears. Some of these homebound individuals have seen only their caregiver for more than a year. The loneliness and sense of relief are both palpable."

Added Dr. Robert Peters, Zeel's chief medical officer: "The nurses have been working around the clock. Our front-line workers were the heroes during the pandemic and for Zeel, they are the heroes of this vaccination program." Zeel schedulers reach out to vaccine-hesitant individuals to reassure them about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting every eligible New Yorker vaccinated.

Raymond Estrada, a former Captain in the FDNY and nurse on the Zeel platform, said he has been personally moved by the outpouring of gratitude, "When we arrive at their door, they feel like there's hope, a real light at the end of this terrible tunnel."

Zeel dispatches up to 20 teams of three -- a licensed nurse, a driver and an administrator -- to each senior's home and is capable of vaccinating up to 200 residents per day. The company expects to vaccinate up to 8,000 individuals between now and late summer. Zeel is one of several providers — which also include the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, Doral Health & Wellness and SeniorCare Emergency Medical Services — selected to work with the Vaccine Command Center for the homebound program.

Eligible residents are encouraged to sign up for the program at www.zeel.com/vaccine or by calling 646-586-3593.

About Zeel:

Zeel is an in-home healthcare, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

