ZEELOOL Launches French Summer Edit for Summer 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEELOOL, the leading eyewear brand, has launched its long-awaited French Summer edit for Summer 2026. This collection of optical eyeglass frames and sunglasses draws inspiration from the creative theme of "One Frame, Two Lives", providing both flexibility and fashion for all occasions. From morning commutes to coastal weekends, these frames are designed to move with you and elevate your summer look.

ZEELOOL French Summer Edit - One Frame, Two Lives Speed Speed ZEELOOL French Summer Edit

Presented in warm acetate, soft transparents and subtle metal details are five key silhouettes – Butterfly, Oval and Rectangle. Each style is carefully designed to be both stylish and practical, with the possibility of accommodating prescription lenses. This collection is the perfect blend of timeless French elegance and contemporary trends, making it a must-have for anyone ahead of the fashion curve.

"We're so excited to launch our French Summer Edit for Summer 2026," said ZEELOOL spokesperson. "This collection is all about celebrating the French way of life and bringing it into your everyday style. With our 'One Frame, Two Lives' concept our customers can seamlessly go from work to play, without having to sacrifice style or comfort.

To celebrate the launch, ZEELOOL is also offering a special promotion of "Buy 1, Get 50% Off Sunglasses." It's a great opportunity for customers to upgrade their eyewear collection and add a touch of French elegance to their summer wardrobe. The French Summer Edit is available for purchase now on ZEELOOL's website, with international shipping options.

ZEELOOL is disrupting the eyewear fashion industry and offering its customers high quality and stylish options with the French Summer Edit. Experience the thrill of this collection and take your summer style to the next level with ZEELOOL's "One Frame, Two Lives" concept. For more info and to shop the collection, visit ZEELOOL's website today.

SOURCE ZEELOOL