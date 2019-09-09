ZeeQuest Launches ZeeQuest Token (ZQT) to Support the Business Side of its All-in-One Platform for Personal Development and Business Success

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs using ZQ Business platform gain access to ZeeQuest Security Token (ZQT), an unprecedented value generator and a backbone to ZQ's revolutionary business creation and growth programs.

ZeeQuest uses blockchain-based technology and cryptographic tokens to facilitate wider adoption of ZeeQuest products and reward ZeeQuest members with the new-to-world incentive program named XPeer. This program was designed to substantially increase the earnings of members for boosting the sales.

ZeeQuest Security Token (ZQT) is what is called a Security Token Offering (STO), an asset-backed token where the ownership details of an investment are recorded on a blockchain. It is called a security because every STO complies with regulatory governance. Simply put, an STO is a safer, regulated and more transparent version of an ICO (initial coin offering) that provides significantly greater value to the holder, while reducing the risk.

For ZeeQuest, their ZQT STO is one of the crucial cogs in the mechanism of their leading-edge ZQ Business platform, which operates as a profit sharing cooperative. The platform enables both new and experienced entrepreneurs to start or grow their own business within a safe, regulated environment through different programs, such as the ZQ XPeer or Affiliate and Referral programs. ZQT is the piece of the puzzle that not only enables these programs to exist, but also connects the business side of the platform to the company's core product, an easy-to-use predictive analytics software for improving self-perception, building teams and boosting execution, named ZQ Navigator.

Users of ZeeQuest can harvest ZQT through their XPeer program that provides all the business tools needed to build your own online business empire, including creative content, a prime, social media-friendly digital product (ZQ Navigator), hyper-viral lead generator systems and much more.

ZeeQuest offers three ways for XPeer users to acquire ZQT:

through referrals that get each user 8% of her or his total commissions in ZQT

through exclusive gate positioning sales

by buying it on ZeeQuest's internal exchange

Please visit www.zeequest.com/zqt-token to learn more about the ZeeQuest Security Token or visit www.zeequest.com/business to start a free trial of the ZQ Business platform today.

SOURCE ZeeQuest

Related Links

zeequest.com

