ZeeQuest Reveals the Science Behind Its Machine Learning Technologies in ZQ Navigator

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZQ Navigator, the world's first predictive analytics software for greater self-perception, life-planning, building teams and boosting execution in both business and private lives, is powered by life metrics disciplines. But in order to understand these disciplines, we have to do a bit of digging into physics first.

Nikola Tesla was the first who claimed that everything that exists in space, including light, is a vibration of the ether. He proved ether is not an empty space, but full of energy. Almost 96% of your body is formed by basic elements: oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. These are the basic building blocks of the Universe. If you break the structure of an atom to its smallest particle, you would not see anything at all, you would find a physical gap. That is ether. The smallest particle of our physical world consists of invisible energy, not of tangible material. As you are part of nature, you are susceptible to changes in surroundings. You feel better on sunny days. You are more productive, happier, tasks are made with ease.

Carl Gustav Jung, a prominent psychologist, developed a theory of coincidences on the basis of analysis of his patients reports, his own experiences and the study of Chinese philosophy. He called it Synchronicity. What people call coincidence or a case, Jung understands as the simultaneity of a particular psychic state with one or more external events which appear as meaningful parallels. Everything that exists is interconnected, everything from atoms, molecules and cells, to solid matter.

So what should one do with these facts? If you know how energies flow in this gigantic network, you can also calculate and predict how they affect you as an individual at a specific time. You can learn to recognize messages from nature, you can develop a life intuition and start changing your patterns and behaviors that don't work in your favor. It may sound difficult, but with ZQ Navigator, we bring the tools developed by great minds through centuries and used by industry leaders today to the masses.

