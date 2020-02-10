ZeeVee Debuts Latest AV Distribution Products at ISE 2020

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, Inc., at ISE 2020 (booth 10-N197), is displaying its market-leading AV distribution solutions including the industry's first set top box decoder, with Power over Ethernet (PoE) and 4K video scaling; enhancements to its popular ZyPer Management Platform; and numerous other feature additions and upgrades.

New STBi3 Set Top Box Decoder for Bulk Video Distribution or IPTV Applications

ZeeVee's new STBi3 set top box is ideal for bulk video distribution or IPTV type applications and simplifies AV over IP streaming. It can be used in conjunction with the ZyPer MX-4, ZeeVee's Quad-Channel H.264 encoder or the HDBbridge3000 to provide an easy and affordable way to create a digital head-end for distributing large numbers of AV sources to an unlimited amount of displays.

The STBi3 supports UDP and RTP streams (with MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoding), as well as QAM and ATSC 2.0 for the North American market. It is the only set top box that offers PoE and scales video up to 4K/60 for compatible 4K/60 monitors. Deployments are simplified thanks to auto-discovery of ZeeVee generated IP streams that enable simple plug-and-play connectivity to the network for viewing channels. The STBi3's architecture also allows for easy expansion as system requirements change.

Enhanced ZyPer Management Platform

Among the newest features of its ZyPer Management Platform 2.1 are a video preview function (demonstrated here) that makes it easier to identify content before it is routed to any endpoint in the system, and a multiview text overlay function that enables users to add varied descriptions, custom labels and branding simultaneously over onscreen video delivered to multiple monitors. Additional features include Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), and enhanced network and security capabilities.

Additional products making their first ISE appearance include:

ZyPer 4K AV Decoder with Dante

ZeeVee will be showing its recently announced ZyPer4K unit with Dante, the pro audio industry's leading technology for IP-based transport and distribution of uncompressed streaming audio. This decoder offers wider product interoperability by enabling users to route any audio source within a ZyPer4K deployment to a Dante network to take advantage of features such as "human" readable names for all connected devices, automatic device discovery, one-click routing and low deterministic latency.

ZyPer4K Encoder with Loop-Out

The company's ZyPer4K encoder with loop-out enables confidence monitoring to a local monitor and content streaming capabilities to mobile devices and desktops in additional locations. These functions are made possible via an additional HDMI loop-out port and compatibility with a H.264 encoder, such as the quad-channel ZeeVee ZyPerMX4 or dual-channel ZyPerMX2. It is ideal for a wide range of applications in the enterprise, retail, medical, education and other markets.

ZyPerMX2/4 Encoders Add RTMP Support, Streaming of Multiple Video Formats

ZeeVee's ZyPerMX2 and ZyperMX4 multi-source H.264 encoders offer support for RTMP, the most commonly used protocol for live streaming on sites such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live and other popular content distribution networks. The components, which can stream two or four sources simultaneously over IP networks, are now able to support different sets of multiple streaming formats simultaneously for each source channel, expanding the range of devices each channel can support.

Both models also support AAC, a widely used audio compression format, in addition to supporting MP2 and AC3. The encoders now support four streaming protocols – RTMP, HLS, RTP and UDP.

ZyPer4K Quad Encoder Card for Netgear M4300-96X Now Shipping

ZeeVee's ZyPer4K Quad Encoder Card for Netgear M4300-96X (formerly ZyPer4K HDMI Module), announced last year, is now shipping. It is the world's first Ethernet switch with integrated HDMI connectivity for the distribution of 4K/UHD and HDR content. It plugs into the 96-port NETGEAR 10G M4300-96X Modular Managed Ethernet switch and accommodates up to four HDMI sources to achieve a new level of convergence between AV and IT technology. The card provides integrators and end-users with unparalleled options for system customization, cost savings, reduced power consumption and greatly simplified installation and deployment of large IP-based video networks.

"ZeeVee's video distribution product suite continues to expand and evolve in order to support the needs of end-users and our distribution and integration partners," said Rob Muddiman, EMEA Sale Director, ZeeVee.

"We're also grateful for the wide range of industry accolades our technology continues to receive including our recent SDVoE Alliance Members' Choice Award for project excellence, underscoring the performance of our ZyPer4K solution."

More information on all ZeeVee products featured at ISE 2020 can be found at this link.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

