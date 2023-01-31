ZeeVee Extends Line of AV Signal Distribution Products for All Applications 'From Huddle Rooms to the Largest Pro AV Integration Projects' at ISE 2023

New Gear for Smaller AVoIP Deployments and Seamless SDVoE Connectivity for Presentations Take Center Stage at Booth 5D250

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee unveils its latest AV signal distribution solutions that further extends the industry's widest range of products for virtually any application at ISE 2023 (January 31 – February 3), booth 5D250.

Under the theme "From huddle rooms to the largest pro AV integration projects," the company is highlighting its new ZyPerUHD60 AVoIP encoders and decoders, ZyPer4K SDVoE encoder and decoder wall plates and HDMI 2.0 extender kit.

"All indicators show that the European AV market has reopened in a major way, and integrators and end-users are looking to not only get back to normal, but to move the industry forward with the most advanced signal distribution solutions," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "We have already established ZeeVee as the company with the industry's widest-ranging product line for applications of all sizes and complexities. With our ZyPerUHD60 encoders and decoders, we are answering the call for AVoIP solutions that meet the specific needs of smaller deployments, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams rooms, and reflect the evolving look of today's workplace."

ZyPerUHD60

Shipping in February, the ZyPerUHD60 platform delivers pixel-for-pixel reproduction of compressed 1080p HD and full [email protected] 4:4:4 UHD resolution content with ultra-low latency over a standard 1Gb Ethernet network via off-the-shelf IP switches. It is ideal for distributing compressed video up to 4K, audio and control signals for smaller deployments including Zoom and Microsoft Teams rooms. It eliminates the need for a separate AV network or equipment for the distribution of video and other AV content.

ZyPer4K SDVoE Wall Plates

ZeeVee ZyPer4K SDVoE encoder and decoder wall plates feature 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet ports for general purpose device attachment to a network, as well as audio input and output jacks to drive line-level stereo audio. They can distribute content via HDMI 2.0b and USB-C, as well as USB 2.0, which can be configured and routed via the ZeeVee ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP). A video select button on the encoder wall plate enables users to choose either HDMI or USB-C video inputs when both are connected. ZeeVee is the most experienced, deployed and advanced manufacturer of SDVoE products.

ZeeVee HDMI 2.0 Extender

The ZeeVee HDMI 2.0 extender kit permits signal transmissions of up to 165-feet (50 meters). Normally, HDMI cables only reach 50 feet before signal deterioration occurs, which can lead to onscreen images pixelating, lagging or dropping out entirely. The kit preserves the signal integrity via Cat6/6A/7 cables that are also more efficient to run through walls and crawl spaces than HDMI cables.

"From a better AVoIP solution for smaller deployments to clean and seamless SDVoE system connectivity, our ISE 2023 product offerings display our commitment to anticipating and listening to the needs of integrators and end-users," said Rob Muddiman, vice president, EMEA. "For instance, our ZyPerUHD60 may be deployed for a huddle room, but it is future-proof and able to connect to a larger AV infrastructure should the need arise."

More information about all of ZeeVee's ISE 2023 offerings is available online at www.zeevee.com or contact [email protected].

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail clients. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee is the most experienced, deployed and advanced manufacturer of SDVoE products. The company holds a GSA schedule and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered near Boston with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

