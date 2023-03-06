ZeeVee Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and Extends Control Options for ZyPer-Driven SDVoE and AVoIP Systems with New Q-SYS Plugin

Company's ZyPer Management Platform Receives Q-SYS Certified Status

LITTLETON, Mass., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, Inc., a leading global provider of AV distribution technology, is among the first to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program with a plugin to seamlessly integrate its ZyPer Management Platform into the Q-SYS Platform.

As part of the program, ZeeVee has worked closely with Q-SYS who has fully vetted and endorsed the ZyPer Management Platform as a Q-SYS Certified Technology. The integration offers control of the ZeeVee ZyPer4K and ZyPerUHD encoders and decoders, including joins, zone joins, multiviews and video walls. It also offers one-way control over IR, RS232, and CEC.

"Q-SYS is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of award-winning AV solutions and services that brings a best-in-class system control option to our ZyPer Management Platform for integrators and end-users," said Joe Chordas, vice president, North American Sales & Corporate Marketing. "It was important for us to partner with Q-SYS to share innovation and technology in a mutually beneficial relationship. In fact, our InfoComm 2023 booth is adjacent to the Q-SYS booth so ZeeVee can best show our combined value proposition to attendees."

"We are proud to have ZeeVee join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," says Geno Zaharie, principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

The addition of the Q-SYS plugin extends ZeeVee's wide array of AV system control options for its ZyPer4K and ZyPerUHD family of SDVoE and AVoIP encoders and decoders.

ZeeVee Among First to Join New Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

ZeeVee is among the first to join the new Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, which enables software and hardware technology vendor partners to create market-ready solutions for integration with the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As a result, ZeeVee's ZyPer4K SDVoE and ZyPerUHD AVoIP encoders and decoders, as well as its ZyPer Management Platform, are certified in the program, which will foster the collaboration and sharing of resources between the two companies in product development, technical support, marketing and training.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee ( www.zeevee.com ) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail clients. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee is the most experienced, deployed and advanced manufacturer of SDVoE products. The company holds a GSA schedule and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered near Boston with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

SOURCE ZeeVee, Inc.