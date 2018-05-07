ZeeVee, Leading AV Technology Firm, Names Feintuch for Global PR

Feintuch Communications will implement a comprehensive strategic relations program to support ZeeVee's marketing to trade and end-user customers for commercial AV distribution systems. ZeeVee's products are used widely in business, education, hospitality, retail, broadcast, healthcare, housing and other markets. ZeeVee, which develops and manufactures its products in the U.S., is based in Littleton, Mass.

"ZeeVee is an established leader in developing digital technology and solutions for distributing audio-video content in business, education, and other commercial applications," said Bob Michaels, CEO. "We're a leader in RF technology and now at the forefront of the transition to Ethernet-based networks for AV distribution, and we believe Feintuch is the right firm to help us bring our message and tell our story to all our global markets."

The Feintuch Communications ZeeVee team is led by Henry Feintuch, president; Doug Wright, senior account director; and Richard Roher, managing partner. The group has an enormous amount of AV and related industry experience including current work for HDMI Licensing Administrator and Legrand and prior support for Atlona, AptoVision, CEDIA and Yamaha.

"This is an exciting time in the AV industry, with organizations of all types rapidly moving toward Internet protocol networks, so called 'IP-based technology,' for distributing AV content," said Henry Feintuch, agency president and founder. "We look forward to working on ZeeVee's behalf to educate the market about the advantages of this technology and ZeeVee's leadership in this arena."

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for the ProAV and IT marketplace. As the only manufacturer today that can deliver multimedia content over coax, fiber and CATx, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning, HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install distribution platforms. ZeeVee is installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B-to-B and B-to-C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

