ZeeVee Names Brian Davis Southeast Territory Sales Manager

LITTLETON, Mass. and ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, a leading global provider of AV distribution products, has added Brian Davis, a 20-plus year AV industry veteran, to its team as Southeast territory sales manager.

Davis will be responsible for business development in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and southern Virginia. In addition to the strong industry relationships he's built over the years, he brings a high level of technical knowledge and experience to the position with a CTS-D designation from AVIXA.

Brian Davis, Southeast territory sales manager, ZeeVee

Before joining ZeeVee, he was a regional sales manager at Crestron for nearly four years. Prior to that, he served as area manager for Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama at Biamp between 2017 and 2019. Davis worked for nearly 15 years in systems integration, holding various engineering and management posts with organizations including Automated System Design (ASD), Summit Systems, Technical Innovation and Xerox AV.

"Brian's deep sales and engineering skills will enable us to keep pace with our fast-growing U.S. business and the expanding pro AV marketplace," said Joe Chordas, vice president, North American Sales & Corporate Marketing, ZeeVee. "His charge is to help our customers in the region transition successfully to the best AV-based solutions for applications today and in the future."

"The SDVoE and AVoIP signal distribution solutions market is at an inflection point with the technology taking hold in an expanding list of markets and applications," said Brian Davis, southeast territory sales manager, ZeeVee. "ZeeVee's commitment to creating high performing, reliable and easy-to-use products, along with industry-leading tech support, makes me believe the future is very bright for the company."

Davis received an MBA in management from Georgia Southwestern State University. He lives in the Atlanta area with his wife, Amanda, and their two children. When he's not on the job, you can find him at Top Golf or smoking BBQ. (What time do we eat?).

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on ZeeVee for its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail customers. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee holds a GSA schedule, and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered in the greater Boston area with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

