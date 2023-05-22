ZeeVee to Feature Latest AV Distribution Solutions at InfoComm 2023

LITTLETON, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee will unveil its latest AV signal distribution solutions, including a new 1 Gig, AVoIP encoder and decoder, at InfoComm 2023 (June 14 - 16), booth 4061.

Under the theme "From simple meeting spaces to complex AV integration projects," ZeeVee will introduce the ZyPerUHD60-2E 3x1 input, dual LAN encoder and ZyPerUHD60-2D dual LAN decoder. It will also show, for the first time in North America, its recently introduced ZyPer4K SDVoE encoder and decoder wall plates and HDMI 2.0 extender kit.

Hosting Education Session on AV Network Design Best Practices

ZeeVee's Director of Product Management Art Weeks will conduct an AVIXA education session entitled "Enterprise IT: AV Network Preparation, Readiness and Design," on June 14 (11:00am12:00pm in room W304AB) that will share best practices for AVoIP network design. He will provide examples of real-world AVoIP networks along with a high-level checklist of things to plan for in the design of any AVoIP network.

"More than ever, end-users are tasking their integrators to deploy the most advanced signal distribution solutions available to meet their present and long-range needs," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "Today's workplace requires AVoIP solutions that meet the needs of smaller deployments—such as for Zoom and Microsoft Teams rooms—as well as those that can integrate these with larger AV infrastructures."

ZyPer4K SDVoE Wall Plates

ZeeVee ZyPer4K SDVoE encoder and decoder wall plates feature 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet ports for general purpose device attachment to a network, as well as audio input and output jacks to drive line-level stereo audio. They can distribute content via HDMI 2.0b and USB-C, as well as USB 2.0, which can be configured and routed via the ZeeVee ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP). A video select button on the encoder wall plate enables users to choose either HDMI or USB-C video inputs when both are connected. ZeeVee is the most experienced, deployed and advanced manufacturer of SDVoE products.

HDMI 2.0 Extender

The ZeeVee HDMI 2.0 extender kit permits signal transmissions of up to 165-feet (50 meters). Normally, HDMI cables only reach 50 feet before signal deterioration occurs, which can lead to onscreen images pixelating, lagging or dropping out entirely. The kit preserves the signal integrity via Cat6/6A/7 cables that are also more efficient to run through walls and crawl spaces than HDMI cables. 

To set up a demonstration or meeting with ZeeVee at InfoComm, visit https://www.zeevee.com/event/infocomm_2023/. More information about all of ZeeVee's ISE 2023 offerings is available online at www.zeevee.com or contact [email protected].

About ZeeVee  

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail clients. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee is the most experienced, deployed and advanced manufacturer of SDVoE products. The company holds a GSA schedule and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered near Boston with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore. 

All trade names are the property of their respective owners. 

SOURCE ZeeVee

