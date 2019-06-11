ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module for NETGEAR Switch Makes Debut at InfoComm; Enhanced Multi-Source H.264 Encoders to Be Unveiled

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, Inc. (www.zeevee.com), returns to InfoComm (booth 1600; Orange County Convention Center) to make the North American debut of its four-input Zyper4K HDMI Module for the NETGEAR M4300 Series Ethernet switch and to unveil added protocol support for its multi-source ZyPer H.264 streaming encoders.

Offering a full breadth of SDVoE, AVoIP, video streaming and RF distribution solutions, ZeeVee will highlight uncompressed 4K60 4:4:4 AV network solutions for applications in enterprise, healthcare, education, entertainment and public safety.

The company's ZyPer4K encoders and decoders have been selected by the SDVoE Alliance for its live demonstration comparing the performance of SDVoE systems versus traditional proprietary matrix switches. The demo, in SDVoE booth 1143, will feature identical four 4K displays arranged in a 2x2 video wall with a single touch panel and control system driving both video systems simultaneously.

Embracing its InfoComm show theme 'Level Up Your AV Distribution,' ZeeVee has recruited several e-sports players to demonstrate its zero-latency video distribution technology. The company will also feature an application wall of high-profile installations using ZeeVee gear.

"This show comes at a very important time for ZeeVee and the continued migration to AVoIP technology," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "In addition to new products, and those being shown in North America for the first time, we remain very active with educating the market about SDVoE solutions. And we continue to offer the widest array of AV distribution solutions, including streaming and RF, for any and all applications the market requires."

Key products for ZeeVee at InfoComm 2019 include:

The ZyPer4K HDMI Module (North American debut) achieves a new level of convergence between AV and IT technology, plugging into the NETGEAR 10G M4300-96X to create the world's first Ethernet switch featuring integrated HDMI connectivity for video sources and the capacity to distribute uncompressed 4K/UHD and HDR content.

ZeeVee has upgraded its ZyPerMX4 and ZyPerMX2 multi-source H.264 encoders with support for RTMP, the most commonly used protocol for live streaming on sites such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live and other popular content distribution networks. For multichannel streaming, the company introduces the web-based ZyPerMX Player that enables these encoders to deliver a television-like experience to the desktop.

The ZyPer4K encoder with Loop-Out enables users to switch between input sources for easy monitoring of the first HDMI input source to a local monitor or the streaming of this content to mobile devices and desktops in additional locations through a connected H.264 encoder, such as the quad-channel ZeeVee ZyPerMX4 or dual-channel ZyPerMX2.

The ZyPer Management Platform 2.0 (North American debut) features new multiview capabilities, tools for more rapid deployment, APIs for the industry's most popular third-party control systems, expanded administration functions for user access and security and the ability to configure and control video walls as large as 81 screens.

In addition to booth activity, ZeeVee invites all show attendees to a full slate of presentations that will be conducted at SDVoE Alliance booth (#1143). Two of these sessions will be led by ZeeVee Director of Marketing Garth Leach:

SDVoE in Medical - Quadram Institute Case Study, Wednesday, June 12 at 1:00pm

at Zero-Latency Application Overview, Friday, June 14 at 10:30am

"We've seen a lot of interest from a widening field of market segments, including medical, government and stadiums and entertainment venues, and we are very upbeat about where we're going as a company," said Michaels. "We're poised to make this InfoComm a major springboard in continuing to build marketplace momentum."

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee ( www.zeevee.com ) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

