ZeeVee ZyPer4K-XS Extends the Award-Winning Performance of its SDVoE AVoIP Encoder and Decoder Line to Limited Space and Noise Sensitive Environments

The ZyPer4K-XS platform allows for the distribution and switching of uncompressed 720p, 1080p HD, Ultra HD and 4K resolution content, audio and control via off-the-shelf 10Gb Ethernet switches. Its IP-based architecture enables the switching from one source to another without any frame loss – even at 4K resolutions. It also offer a 1GB utility port and USB human interface device class (USB HID) support for devices such as keyboards, mice, game controllers and alphanumeric displays.

In addition to their reduced form factor, these encoders and decoders offer extra features including lightweight and durable chasses that enable them to be placed virtually anywhere. Built-in support for 10Gb Power over Ethernet (PoE) enables the delivery of both data and power throughout an IP network over ethernet cables, allowing for a clean and efficient deployment. Fanless thermal management keeps the units from overheating without generating distracting sound.

"Our ZyPer4K line of SDVoE AVoIP encoders and decoders have become mainstays for many of our integrator partners, and ZyPer4K-XS is our response to their requests for a powerful signal distribution solution for specialized applications in tight spaces or environments requiring quiet operation," said Joe Chordas, vice president, marketing and North American sales, ZeeVee. "These models further extend the ZyPer 4K family, the industry's largest offering of AVoIP solutions, that can be deployed virtually anywhere."

Like ZeeVee's current SDVoE encoders and decoders, standard features of the ZyPer4K-XS includes:

Uncompressed zero latency UltraHD ( 4K /60) video, audio and control

Lossless transport of 7.1 audio signals including all encoded formats and uncompressed linear PCM

HDMI 2.0 (full 4K 4:4:4 60Hz support)

HDCP 2.2 compliant

128-bit AES encryption

Supports HDR10 and HDR10+

ZMP (ZyPer Management Platform) with software GUI allows simple set-up and control of ZyPer4K

Video wall and multiview support

You can learn more about ZeeVee's new ZyPer4K-XS encoders and decoders at https://www.zeevee.com/products/av-over-ip/encoders-decoders/zyper4k-xs/ or contact [email protected].

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial, government and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport audio and video content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

