Zefr + TikTok Pilot Video Exclusion Controls and Expand Brand Suitability Placement Availability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, a global leader in brand suitability and content measurement, today announced the expansion of its independent brand safety and suitability measurement capabilities to cover newly launched brand ad placements on TikTok, as well as support TikTok's new Video Exclusion List product. This development comes as TikTok continues to expand third party transparency across Profile Feed, Following Feed, Search Feed, and TikTok Lite (in supported markets), in addition to the existing For You Feed placement.

Announcing Video Exclusion List via Alpha

Since April of 2024, Zefr and TikTok have partnered with leading advertisers to pilot incremental video exclusions on top of TikTok's best-in-class brand safety inventory filters. In this next phase of development, Zefr will work to expand the availability of TikTok's new Video Exclusion List product to additional global enterprise clients. This new innovation allows brands the ability to choose TikTok's best-in-class Inventory Filter, and further customize brand specific exclusions through Zefr's AI-powered technology.

Traditionally, brand safety tactics can be limiting to advertisers, forcing them to choose between a third-party pre-screen approach (which can limit scale), or a first party-only approach, which does not allow for brand-specific customization. This new innovation allows brands to maximize the scale and efficacy of TikTok's Inventory Filter, while benefiting from customizable brand exclusions powered by Zefr.

Brands benefit from customized, dynamic video exclusions, which are updated on a daily basis, allowing them to react and respond to current events, corporate crises, and localized trends that are unique to their businesses and often span beyond traditional risk categories.

The product alpha, which started in Q2 of 2024, has seen strong results, with brands directly able to take action on content that was unsuitable for their unique brand guidelines, while maintaining 99%+ brand safety ratings.

The next phase of availability for TikTok's Video Exclusion List product can be activated by reaching out to your Zefr representative to determine eligibility criteria, with wider adoption to be announced in early 2025.

"We are thrilled to extend our measurement and exclusion capabilities to TikTok," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Zefr. "As the digital advertising ecosystem continues evolving, it's critical that enterprise brands have access to independent third-party measurement and exclusion capabilities, ensuring their ads appear in suitable environments. Combined with TikTok's native Inventory Filters, this expansion provides advertisers with the transparency and confidence they need to leverage TikTok's growing variety of ad placements."

Expanded Placement GA

Today, Zefr also announced expansion of its independent brand safety and suitability measurement capabilities to cover newly launched brand ad placements on TikTok. This development comes as TikTok introduces advertising opportunities on Profile Feed, Following Feed, Search Feed, and TikTok Lite (in supported markets), in addition to the existing For You Feed placement.

In initial testing, the results showcase strong safety and suitability ratings, providing confidence to brands for more holistic coverage when expanding to these placements across TikTok. Zefr's enhanced measurement offerings will provide insights into brand safety and suitability across all TikTok newly launched brand ad placements in addition to the existing For You Feed placement.

This expansion reinforces Zefr's commitment to supporting responsible marketing practices in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Zefr will also support the launch of TikTok's newest suitability controls, Category Exclusion and Vertical Sensitivity, to these new placements. This collaboration aims to offer brands enhanced control and visibility over their ad placements across TikTok.

The new measurement capabilities for Profile, Search, and Following Feeds will be available globally in all TikTok brand auction markets, and Lite in supported markets, with full availability expected by late 2024. This includes new regions coming soon via TikTok Auction, including: Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka.

For more information about Zefr's expanded measurement and exclusion capabilities on TikTok, please visit https://zefr.com/atrium, or contact [email protected].

About Zefr:

Zefr's products put brands in control of their content adjacency on scaled platforms including YouTube, Meta and TikTok, based on brand and industry standard frameworks. Rather than rely on broad semantic tools like keywords, Zefr leverages a patented AI technology combining human cognition and review with machine learning models to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on scaled platforms.

Zefr has also made investments in technology solutions for misinformation avoidance with their 2022 acquisition of Adverifai, an Israeli-based AI company that integrates misinformation into Zefr's AI tech stack through global fact-checking organizations, providing training data to inform scalable misinformation identification and measurement.

To learn more about Zefr, please visit: http://www.zefr.com

