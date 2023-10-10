Zefr and Meta Announce Expanded AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution, Now Available on Facebook & Instagram Reels

News provided by

Zefr

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Advanced AI Solution Offers Enhanced Controls, Transparency, and Reporting across Reels for Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zefr, the leader in brand safety and suitability technology, is proud to announce our AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution is now available across Facebook and Instagram Reels. This marks a significant evolution in ensuring brand safety and suitability across Meta, providing brands with unparalleled transparency into their content adjacencies on Reels - a video-rich format that demands the most sophisticated technology and AI for scaled measurement.

Continue Reading
Zefr AI Brand Suitability for Reels
Zefr AI Brand Suitability for Reels

By leveraging the massive global scale of Reels and having the tools to gauge brand suitability, advertisers can explore new reach opportunities and engage a more expansive audience, boosting their overall media efficiencies. Zefr's cross-industry collaboration with both Meta and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) ensures that ad-adjacent content is aligned with GARM's safety and suitability standards.

Zefr's brand suitability verification solution for Reels provides advertisers with an intuitive Atrium dashboard, showcasing content-level examples, risk levels and impression data aligned to the GARM Safety and Suitability standards, categorizing content based on risk level. We also collaborate with Meta to ensure brand interests remain safeguarded throughout the ecosystem.

"As we look to the future of the digital landscape, we're ensuring our global brand partners receive unparalleled transparency and reporting across the world's largest social platforms. Our collaboration with Meta in developing this independent, AI-powered solution for Reels underscores our commitment in evolving the responsible marketing landscape," says Richard Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Zefr.

Samantha Stetson, VP, Client Council and Industry Trade Relations at Meta, said, "Working with partners like Zefr has been instrumental in providing advertisers with critical brand suitability solutions like third party verification. Our cross-industry efforts represent significant progress in our broader brand safety and suitability efforts, offering advertisers both control and transparency on the suitability of their campaigns – and we are thrilled to now offer these solutions on such Reels, an important and growing placement for clients."

About Zefr:

Zefr's products put brands in control of their content adjacency on scaled platforms including YouTube, Meta and TikTok, based on brand and industry standards like the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) framework. Rather than rely on broad semantic tools like keywords, Zefr leverages a patented AI technology combining human cognition and review with machine learning models to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on scaled platforms.

Zefr has also made investments in technology solutions for misinformation avoidance with their 2022 acquisition of Adverifai, an Israeli-based AI company that integrates misinformation into Zefr's AI tech stack through global fact-checking organizations, providing training data to inform scalable misinformation identification and measurement.

To learn more about Zefr, please visit: http://www.zefr.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Hank Kim
[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr

Also from this source

Zefr étend son produit TikTok pour fournir aux annonceurs des exclusions d'adéquation, en collaboration avec le filtre d'inventaire de TikTok

Zefr étend son produit TikTok pour fournir aux annonceurs des exclusions d'adéquation, en collaboration avec le filtre d'inventaire de TikTok

Les partenaires publicitaires mondiaux de Zefr peuvent désormais renforcer leurs objectifs de marketing responsable sur TikTok en collaboration avec...
Zefr expande produto TikTok para oferecer aos anunciantes exclusões baseadas na adequação, em colaboração com o Filtro de Inventário TikTok

Zefr expande produto TikTok para oferecer aos anunciantes exclusões baseadas na adequação, em colaboração com o Filtro de Inventário TikTok

Os parceiros de publicidade da Zefr já podem expandir suas metas de marketing responsável no TikTok. Isso é possível graças à colaboração da empresa...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Social Media

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.