Zefr Announces First-Ever Contextual DMP™ in Advance of CCPA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, a leading contextual technology platform for brands and agencies, is announcing the launch of its Contextual DMP™, a first of its kind contextual data management platform (DMP). Unlike traditional audience data management platforms, which leverage personally identifiable audience information and cookies to reach consumers at scale, this new breed of DMP, the Contextual DMP™, is an identity-less solution which will enable brands to capture, organize and activate their nuanced contextual preferences at massive scale.

"Between GDPR last year and the California Privacy Act going into effect on January 1, the industry has turned up the volume on the potential of contextual targeting as a viable means of combating the emerging obstacles to audience targeting. We are excited about launching the industry's first Contextual DMP™ as an overarching architecture to meet this important industry need," said Rich Raddon, Zefr co-CEO. "Brands and agencies are seeking independent, full-stack contextual solutions that capture each one of their nuanced preferences and activates them at scale, in video and beyond."

The launch of Zefr's Contextual DMP™ comes in advance of January 1, 2020, the date that the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will go into effect. This legislation will create another round of advertising industry uncertainty and adjustments, similar to what the 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) initiated in Europe. The future of personally identifiable information has been called into question as marketers and publishers can no longer primarily rely on cookie-driven audience targeting.

Traditionally, contextual targeting solutions were built for display advertising via keyword analysis to help marketers improve alignment with webpages. But on scaled video platforms like YouTube, keywords alone are insufficient indicators of the nuances of context. Zefr's platform leverages proprietary patent-pending Human-in-the-Loop technology to empower brands to align with suitable content, based on their own brand preferences.

With the impending enforcement of the CCPA, Zefr's Contextual DMP™ represents the evolution of contextual technology, by aggregating and customizing contextual data for brands in one interface.

Zefr is a contextual technology company that delivers precise and effective contextual solutions for brands and agencies. Its Contextual DMP™ is an identity-less solution that enables brands and agencies to capture, organize, and activate their nuanced contextual preferences at scale, for video and beyond. By leveraging proprietary Human-in-the-Loop technology, the company builds customized and nuanced contextual solutions for major national brands and advertising agencies. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto and London. For more information, go to: http://zefr.com .

