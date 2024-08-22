Zefr Expands AI-Powered Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement on YouTube for Shorts, Demand Gen & Performance Max Products

Innovative expansion offers advertisers enhanced transparency and verification capabilities on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, a global leader in brand suitability targeting and measurement for walled garden environments, today announces the expansion of their AI-Powered Brand Safety and Suitability Verification solution on YouTube to include YouTube Shorts inventory, as well as Demand Gen and Performance Max campaigns. This development deepens Zefr's long standing partnership with YouTube to bring independent and transparent safety and suitability reporting to advertisers across the platform.

"Advertisers continue to shift their investment from linear TV into YouTube, and want increased confidence their ads are appearing in suitable environments" says Rich Raddon, Zefr Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "By enabling Zefr's AI-driven measurement on YouTube, now available for YouTube Shorts, Demand Gen and Performance Max, brands can feel confident that their ads are being served in high impact environments while mitigating risk."

Zefr Expands Measurement Capabilities for YouTube with Demand Gen, Performance Max, and YouTube Shorts Post this

About Zefr:

Zefr's products help brands understand, control, and optimize their media spend and where their ads show up on scaled content platforms including YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, reinforcing brand and industry values for responsible digital media according to industry standards. Rather than rely on broad semantic tools like keywords, Zefr leverages a patented AI technology combining human cognition and scaled review with machine learning models to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on the biggest video and social platforms.

Media Contact:

Hank Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr