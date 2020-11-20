Zefr Joins the IRIS.TV Contextual Video Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the leading contextual data platform for brands and agencies, announced today its integration with IRIS.TV's Contextual Video Marketplace. With the integration of Zefr's Human-in-the-loop powered contextual data, marketers, for the first time on the open web, can now use Zefr data to target relevant, brand-safe and suitable video inventory across thousands of IRIS-enabled publishers and billions of monthly video impressions worldwide.

Zefr enables precise, transparent and effective brand safety and suitability solutions for video and was recently named a Brand Safety Reporting Partner for YouTube. Zefr's products are powered by its patented Human-in-the-Loop process, which combines scaled human cognition with machine learning to understand context. Zefr's leadership position in brand suitability and safety on scaled platforms like YouTube and Facebook, including alignment with industry-standards like the GARM and the 4A's Safety and Suitability framework, will now be applied to premium online video publishers and CTV inventory via access through IRIS.TV's contextual video marketplace.

IRIS.TV's contextual video marketplace simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video ecosystem across CTV and premium digital video by enabling Zefr's video-level contextual and brand-safety analysis. For the first time, marketers have the transparency to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on the topical nature of every video.

"For brands looking to shift their linear television investment to online video and Connected TV, brand safety and suitability are absolutely critical. With our inclusion in IRIS.TV's marketplace, brands can now leverage Zefr's contextual data to ensure every dollar spent on premium and CTV video aligns with industry-standard safety and suitability frameworks in these preferred video buying environments," said Jeremy Greenspan, EVP of Data Partnerships at Zefr.

"We're excited to welcome Zefr to our data marketplace," said Joe Quaglia, Head of Data Partner Strategy, IRIS.TV. "Zefr has long been an industry leader for brand safety and contextual intelligence on the walled gardens. Joining our marketplace means that Zefr customers will be able to unlock these same capabilities in premium OLV and CTV channels. This is a win for everyone--brands, publishers, and consumers."

Traditionally, contextual solutions were built for display advertising via keyword and semantic analysis to help marketers improve alignment with webpages; however keywords alone are insufficient indicators of suitability. Zefr's technology enables marketers to ensure brand suitable environments based on industry-standard risk thresholds, without imprecise and blunt tools like keyword blocking.

The IRIS.TV Contextual Video Marketplace unites thousands of potential integrations into a single ecosystem bringing together publishers, contextual data partners, ad servers, and SSPs into a marketplace that allows publishers' video content to be analyzed and categorized into industry-accepted brand-safe and brand-suitable segments that can be purchased by marketers through any DSP via direct, private marketplace, and open auction buying.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leading contextual data platform that delivers precise and effective contextual solutions for brands and agencies. Its contextual data platform enables brands and agencies to capture, organize, and activate their contextual and brand suitability preferences at scale, in video and beyond. As an official YouTube Measurement Partner and Facebook Marketing Partner, the company leverages patented Human-in-the-Loop technology to offer brands and agencies more precise and granular brand suitability solutions on scaled platforms. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Spain and Sweden. For more information, go to: http://zefr.com .

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is a universal video intelligence platform focused on onboarding, processing, and activating video data. Our mission is to provide the world's publishers, brands, agencies, and technology providers with a comprehensive understanding of every streaming video in order to create better consumer experiences and business outcomes. Since 2013, the leading media, data, and advertising technologies have utilized IRIS.TV's privacy-first and neutral data infrastructure to build and scale machine learning solutions including metadata enrichment, personalized content recommendations, analytics, and contextual advertising. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.

