Zefr Partners with Snap to Launch Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement Solution

Brands to Gain Enhanced Transparency and Control Over Their Snapchat Campaigns Across Placements

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, a global leader in brand suitability and content measurement, today announced the launch of its new Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement solution for Snapchat. This new offering, developed in partnership with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), provides advertisers with increased transparency and control over their campaigns by leveraging Zefr's patented AI and machine learning technology. This marks the latest expansion of Zefr's industry-leading measurement capabilities, now extending to one of the most dynamic and popular social platforms.

Brands to Gain Enhanced Transparency and Control Over Their Snapchat Campaigns Across Placements with Zefr

"We are excited to partner with Snap to bring our advanced measurement capabilities to Snapchat, giving brands a powerful tool to ensure their ads are delivered in suitable and brand safe environments," said Richard Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr. "Snapchat represents a key channel for reaching engaged audiences, and our partnership will allow advertisers to benefit from even deeper insights and actionable data on the platform."

Enhancing Transparency for Snap Advertisers

Zefr's Brand Safety and Suitability solution provides advertisers with independent, third-party verification of content adjacencies on Snapchat. This new post-bid measurement product leverages Zefr's proprietary AI to perform a comprehensive analysis of video, audio, and text content, ensuring maximum accuracy in determining brand safety and suitability. With coverage across Snap's key ad inventory sources, we anticipate that this will give advertisers even more confidence in the safety and suitability of spending on Snapchat.

"We are excited to partner with Zefr to provide an enhanced layer of brand safety and suitability for Snap advertisers," said Darshan Kantak, SVP of Revenue Product at Snap. "This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our brand safety efforts, granting advertisers both control and transparency over their campaigns. We are particularly thrilled to extend these solutions to Spotlight, an exciting format for our clients."

Zefr's solution integrates directly with Snapchat's advertising tools, offering a seamless experience for advertisers looking to enhance their campaigns' safety and suitability. Through Zefr's Atrium dashboard, brands gain access to detailed reporting and insights mapped to twelve different suitability categories, helping them make informed decisions about their media placements.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leading data company enabling responsible marketing in walled garden environments. Zefr's solutions empower brands to manage their content adjacency on scaled platforms such as YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and now Snapchat, in accordance with industry standard frameworks. Through its patented AI technology, Zefr offers brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Zefr has offices in New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Brazil and Dubai. For more information, visit zefr.com .

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contacts:

Hank Kim - [email protected] - Zefr

SOURCE Zefr Inc.