ZEGO Launches Traceable Glyphosate Testing for Its Products

Glyphosate has been the subject of thousands of lawsuits and studies alleging correlation to cancer and celiac-like symptoms. This has prompted debates over how much exposure is safe. But the argument over safety thresholds is academic, ZEGO's CEO Colleen Kavanagh asserts, because consumers have no idea how much they are ingesting. Most food and beverage companies do not test for glyphosate, even though numerous studies have measured surprisingly high amounts of it in some packaged foods, even organic foods.

"Our Z-CODE system empowers our customers to make an informed choice over what they put in their bodies," said Kavanagh. "This isn't about personal preference--chemical, allergen or gluten exposure may have major health implications for them."

While the safety debate continues, ZEGO encourages other companies to follow its lead so consumers can control how much glyphosate they consume. Scott Elaine Wright-Case, co-founder of VMG, applauded ZEGO's action as,

"a bold move that brings cost-effective, blockchain-based verification to packaged food. This is exactly the kind of innovative transparency consumers and investors have been clamoring for in the clean food movement."

Test results released this month show no measurable amount of glyphosate in ZEGO's products.

ZEGO is a certified B Corp that makes fruit and seed "free from" snacks and is an industry leader in food supply safety and transparency.

