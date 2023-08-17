Zehl & Associates Attorneys Named to 2024 Best Lawyers in America List

Ryan Zehl and Bryan Zubay selected for inclusion in prestigious legal guide

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zehl & Associates is proud to announce that founding partner Ryan Zehl has been chosen for The Best Lawyers in America list for 2024 in the "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" category.

Zehl & Associates trial lawyer Bryan Zubay also made the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list for excellence in three categories: commercial litigation, oil and gas law and energy law.

Ryan Zehl formed Zehl and Associates nearly 20 years ago and has worked diligently to build it into one of the most successful personal injury firms in the country. Its streak of record-breaking jury decisions for clients includes a record $100 million settlement on behalf of workers who were injured during a catastrophic refinery explosion in Louisiana and a $90 million settlement – the largest oilfield accident recovery in U.S. history – for an oil field contractor who suffered extensive burns during a well blowout in Burleson County, Texas.

"Getting this kind of recognition from other lawyers for the work that we do for our clients is something we don't take for granted," said Mr. Zehl. "I am honored and humbled to be included in this list, and I know that Bryan is just as pleased as I am."

Prior to joining Zehl & Associates, Mr. Zubay was an associate at one of the largest law firms in the world. He also was a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Peter J. Bray and the Honorable Judge George C. Hanks, Jr. before moving on to a trial boutique where he mainly defended Fortune 100 and 500 companies. The need to serve a higher legal calling, he said, prompted his move to Zehl & Associates.

"Being a part of a firm that puts the needs of the client first is so rewarding," said Mr. Zubay. "I'm working on cases that have real impacts on peoples' lives and livelihoods. Being acknowledged by my peers for doing work that I'm proud of is especially gratifying."

The Best Lawyers in America is the legal industry's oldest peer-review guide and remains one of the most exclusive and highly regarded publications of its kind. Law firms, attorneys and other legal professionals are chosen through a rigorous selection process that includes confidential evaluations and surveys from other top lawyers in similar practice areas. To see the complete list of attorneys chosen for 2024, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com .

About Zehl & Associates

Zehl & Associates is an undefeated Houston-based personal injury law firm that represents accident victims across Texas, Louisiana and the United States, earning a reputation for recovering record-breaking verdicts and settlements for its clients. The firm's practice areas include truck and 18-wheeler accidents, oil field, maritime and refinery accidents, and catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm has secured billions of dollars for its clients, obtaining unprecedented victories against the largest trucking, oil and gas, maritime and petrochemical companies in the world.

