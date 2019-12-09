Zehl & Associates Selected as Finalists for 2020 Elite Trial Lawyer Awards

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zehl & Associates, a personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas, has been selected as a national finalist for the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyer awards for "Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year" by ALM and The National Trial Lawyers.

The Elite Trial Lawyer awards recognize law firms that have consistently achieved success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs over the past 15 months, while also possessing a solid record of client wins in the last three to five years.

This prestigious award will be presented on January 20th, during the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers event at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

"This nomination is a tremendous honor," said Ryan Zehl, founder and managing partner at Zehl & Associates. "We're proud (and privileged) to be recognized among the nation's leading personal injury law firms for the record-setting results that we've achieved for our clients."

Over $1 Billion in Personal Injury Verdicts and Settlements

Zehl & Associates has recovered over $1 billion and repeatedly won the largest accident verdicts and settlements for personal injury victims and their families throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and the United States.

Just recently, the firm's truck accident lawyers negotiated a $23.5 million settlement on behalf of a client who was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a commercial truck. The settlement is one of the largest reported trucking accident settlements in the State of Texas.

Other recent recoveries include a $100 million settlement in connection with a catastrophic plant explosion, as well as a $18.8 million verdict—the #1 Largest in Texas—against one of the world's largest commercial motor carriers. Each holds the record as the largest in the defendant's corporate history.

"As personal injury lawyers representing individuals who have sustained severe—and in some cases fatal—injuries, we're always focused on helping and improving our clients' lives," said Mr. Zehl. "The fact that we've been able to consistently achieve that goal and set records while doing so is simply a testament to the commitment and dedication that our lawyers and staff share for each and every one of our clients."

