Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Releases New 2025 Route Maps

"These courses were designed to showcase the beauty of Kalamazoo and Portage while providing an unforgettable race experience on May 4th," said Alaina Schuld, director of operations for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our participants and visitors throughout the entirety of the event, while embracing our new amazing location at Bronson Park." The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon was previously held at Arcadia Creek Festival Place from 2022-2024.

This year the Marathon will start and finish on South St, in front of City Hall. Also new this year is the addition of a Half Marathon Relay.

For more information about the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon or to register for a race, please visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com. Additionally, training via Run Kalamazoo Run Camp is also available.

For volunteer and sponsorship inquiries please email [email protected].

ABOUT ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO MARATHON

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, Half & Full Relays, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and PNC Kids' 1K; as well as the 50 State Challenge. Additionally the event hosts a two day health and wellness expo sponsored by Ascension Borgess.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2025 all races will start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Bronson Blvd Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can enjoy the Stryker Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

Media Contact: Francis Mariela, 12392736976, [email protected]

SOURCE Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon