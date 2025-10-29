ZEISS and LG Chem join forces to strengthen the photopolymer supply chain for advanced optics

ZEISS and LG Chem established a strategic framework for industrial-scale photopolymer film supply in advanced optics.

Partners co-develop photopolymer solutions for next-generation automotive holographic windshield displays, aiming for OEM production by 2029.

The alliance strengthens supply chain resilience and supports the long-term growth of advanced holography and optical technologies across mobility and other sectors.

JENA, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS, known worldwide for expertise in optics and photonics, and LG Chem, a leader in advanced materials, announced their strategic alliance that stands for robust, sustainable, and innovative photopolymer film supply on industrial scale. This partnership marks a milestone for the optical industry. These photopolymer films are a key material for Holographic Windshield Displays (HWD) in automotive.

ZEISS Holographic Transparent Display: With completely new visualization possibilities on the windshield, the display ensures an unobstructed view of the road while providing the driver with all relevant driving information At LG Chem’s Yeouido Twin Towers, Ko Kyung-deok, Vice President and Head of Electronics Materials Business Unit at LG Chem (left), and Stephan Höfer, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development and Marketing at ZEISS Microoptics (right) pose for a commemorative photo after signing a business cooperation agreement for photopolymer film.

Under the agreement, LG Chem will supply photopolymer films within the ZEISS Microoptics Enabling Ecosystem to support integration into automotive windshields and deliver HWD functionality. The first serial production launch for automotive OEMs targets an SOP in 2029.

The signing ceremony was held at LG Chem's Yeouido Twin Towers, attended by key figures including ZEISS Microoptics representatives Stephan Höfer, SVP and Head of Business Development and Marketing, and Dr. Viktor Schütz, VP and Head of Partnership Management and Vice President Ko Kyung-deok, Head of Electronics Materials Business Unit from LG Chem.

The partners combine their strengths to anchor a stable material supply for the upcoming new industry "Holography". With this shared commitment, applications such as in mobility (including solutions like automotive displays), holographic sensor systems, and a variety of consumer technologies can rely on continuous availability, even during market uncertainty. By coordinating supply chain integration and inventory management, both companies keep today's automotive OEM programs running and safeguard future serial production worldwide, including for automotive holographic windshield displays.

The partnership represents a collaboration well beyond basic material delivery. Aligned with ZEISS' expertise in holography and precise definition of application needs, LG Chem develops photopolymers based on a co-development approach. As customer requirements and markets change, both companies quickly adjust development priorities to respond to customer needs and market trends. Both teams foster agile development through direct, effective communication. Customers benefit from a resilient supply of high-performance optical and holographic solutions for a broad range of applications.

While ZEISS draws on its microoptics and holography expertise and knowledge of high-quality optical standards and products, LG Chem brings decades of high-quality chemical development and production to the table and leverages expertise in polymer synthesis, liquid formulation, and precision coating. LG Chem has achieved high optical efficiency and excellent thermal stability in its photopolymer films, backed by over 150 patents. Both companies ensure that every photopolymer film reaches ambitious targets for performance, reliability, and regulatory conformity. ZEISS ensures traceability and transparency within the global ZEISS Microoptics Enabling Ecosystem for the upcoming Holography industry. LG Chem places emphasis on responsible sourcing and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

In automotive, photopolymers are a critical component for "Holographic Windshields Displays" (HWD). HWDs represent the next generation display technology that transforms the windshield into a transparent display, capable of showing driving information, navigation, entertainment, and more. It also enables multi-display functionality across different areas of the windshield, offering drivers and passengers customized information.

Statements from Leadership

Dr. Viktor Schütz, VP and Head of Partnership Management at ZEISS Microoptics, says, "With LG Chem at our side, the ZEISS Microoptics Enabling Ecosystem will deliver reliable, advanced photopolymers at scale for transparent displays in automotive. By focusing together on innovation, technical standards, and supply continuity, we help customers tackle the toughest optical challenges in automotive and beyond."

Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem, notes, "Our partnership with ZEISS is a strategic collaboration aimed at securing competitiveness based on optical technologies, beyond mere material supply. LG Chem will lead the innovation of automotive displays with differentiated optical material technologies."

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue around 11 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (30 September 2024).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (30 September 2024). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

About ZEISS Microoptics

ZEISS Microoptics, the world's only technology Tier1 supplier for holographic solutions for a wide range of applications in the mobility, aerospace, hometech and consumer sectors. The ZEISS Microoptics holography technology enables, among other things, large-area holographic projection systems, highly integrated cameras in transparent media and holographic lighting applications. ZEISS Microoptics offers the complete value chain from optical design and mastering to holographic replication systems for series production. ZEISS Microoptics is based in Jena, Germany, and is part of the strategic business unit Photonics & Optics.

