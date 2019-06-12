ZEISS completes steel construction of new state-of-the-art facility in Michigan

"It was a great day celebrating this construction milestone with local officials and team members. We are investing for our customers, employees and the Michigan area, all while focusing on what's best for the future," explains Michael Kirchner, member of the leadership team for the ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions strategic business unit and Head of its business in North America.

Customer center brings a new stage for digital quality assurance

The need to show how digital platforms and solutions connect ZEISS equipment to the new infrastructure within modern smart factory environments is becoming increasingly important. The new setting will provide an advanced digital structure to more easily demonstrate quality assurance insights for customers and demonstrate smart factory capabilities. Spanning over 80,000 ft² (7,500 m²) with two floors, the new center will provide a broad portfolio of dimensional metrology and inspection equipment and services to a wide variety of industries. ZEISS measuring specialists will be able to perform proof-of-capability demonstrations for multidimensional measurement equipment, surface form and geometry equipment, and non-destructive testing and surface defect detection equipment.

A smarter working environment for better results

In addition to a better stage for customers, the new facility will also lend to better results with a more open and multifunctional work setting. From system demonstration labs to team collaboration areas to individual focus rooms, there are choices to get the most effective results, more easily. Digital experience rooms will facilitate better communication between team members and customers. Additional demonstration space will allow employees to more easily perform proof-of-capability demonstrations for multidimensional measurement equipment, surface form and geometry equipment, and non-destructive testing and surface defect detection equipment.

It will also be a center for aftermarket sales support. Customers will receive training on how to use the software and systems. Additionally, software help desk services will operate out of the facility.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 5.8 billion euros in its four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (status: 30 September 2018).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future far beyond the optics and optoelectronics industries. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

With approximately 30,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 of its own sales and service companies, more than 30 production sites and around 25 development sites. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

