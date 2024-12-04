ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Transforms its Go-to-Market-Strategy in Canada to Drive Customer Excellence

"We thank Elliott Matsuura Canada Inc. for their partnership over the years and wish them good luck in their endeavors. Our decision to move to direct sales for these specific technologies allows us to partner more closely with our customers to resolve their toughest challenges and help them reach their goals. To demonstrate our dedication to supporting the Canadian market and our existing customers, we are actively investing in the expansion of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada," said Diederik Van Tricht, National Sales Manager, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada.

ZEISS Canada is established in the market as a prominent leader in precision optics and innovative solutions and a trusted and local partner to various industries. Earlier this year, ZEISS established a Sales and Service Company in Canada for its Industrial Quality Solutions portfolio to strengthen customer excellence throughout the region.

"For more than 175 years, ZEISS has empowered people to change the world with transformative technologies that drive innovation. ZEISS Canada's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is evident with the expansion of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada and the growth of our expert team. By delivering cutting-edge solutions and providing superior customer care, ZEISS Canada continues to impact the Canadian market profoundly," said Bryan Rossi, President of ZEISS Canada.

The Canadian market will benefit from direct collaboration with ZEISS sales, support, and applications teams. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada will also provide training, service, and maintenance for these products. The ZEISS Canada facility, based in Toronto, features various models of ZEISS metrology technologies, including ZEISS CMMs and VMMs. Beginning in January 2025, the showroom will be open for visitors to experience live demonstrations of these technologies.

Fostering a blended go-to-market strategy that leverages both direct sales and the power of its experienced network of local partners, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada maintains its distributor agreements for the sale of other ZEISS technologies, including electron microscopes, optical 3D measurement solutions, and its line of HandsOnMetrology 3D scanning technologies. This approach enables ZEISS to support all customers throughout Canada in realizing their ambitions in digitalization and decarbonization.

For more information about ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Canada, visit www.zeiss.ca/metrology. For questions, contact: [email protected]

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 44,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, 35 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (status: 31 March 2024). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

