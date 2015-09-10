ZEISS Offers Greater Flexibility with Optical CMM Inspection

With this new chromatic-confocal white light sensor, the operator can now choose between a regulated and unregulated mode when scanning. This means that, with the ZEISS DotScan, components can also be captured whose dimensions exceed the measuring range due to variations in the manufacturing process. With regulated scanning, the ZEISS DotScan always actively aligns itself with the center of the measuring range automatically, enabling it to capture all of a component's surface points.

Operators can go beyond tactile sensor applications with the 4th axis rotary table on the ZEISS O-INSPECT and can now use it to optimum effect with the ZEISS DotScan for non-contact scanning. The measuring speed of the sensor, which is dependent on several factors, ranges from 100 to 150 mm per second.

The ZEISS DotScan sensor can be swapped in and out as needed, saving a lot of time and increasing flexibility. The sensor is available in three sizes for different measuring ranges: one, three and ten millimeters. In November 2018, all new ZEISS O-INSPECT multisensor measuring machine systems will come standard with an interface to use the new sensor.

For more information visit: http://www.zeiss.com/o-inspect

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress. ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in more than 40 countries and has over 50 sales and service locations, more than 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development centers around the globe.

In fiscal year 2016/17 the company generated revenue approximating €5.3 billion with around 27,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further information is available at www.zeiss.com

Industrial Metrology

The Industrial Metrology business group is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include CMMs, optical and multisensor systems, and metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the product portfolio. The business group additionally offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with measuring houses and competence centers close to its customers. The Industrial Metrology business group is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. The business group is allocated to the Research & Quality Technology segment. Around 6,300 employees work for the segment, generating revenue totaling €1.5 billion in fiscal year 2016/17.

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC

Related Links

http://www.zeiss.com

