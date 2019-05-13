ZEISS Opens Cinema Lens Demo Center in Los Angeles

Upon arrival, visitors are immersed into what can be likened to a museum, with one-of-a-kind vintage ZEISS lenses, microscopes, and binoculars on display as a nod to the rich company history. A few steps further and you've entered a sleek, bright white haven tailor-made for filmmakers. The space boasts a 9-seat 4K HDR theater, full editorial suite with DaVinci Resolve and Nuke software, and lens projection bay equipped with GECKO-PRO technology. The prep floor is replete with third-party cameras ready to be outfitted with ZEISS optics.

Private demonstrations are appointment-based, primarily targeting cinematographers eager to learn about large format capabilities, or other unique optical opportunities ZEISS can support. Although the showroom is intended for these consultations, the facility will be utilized for educational workshops and events regularly.

"ZEISS is committed to serving the artistic community," explains Snehal Patel, ZEISS Cine Sales Manager at a press preview. "Our goal is to create a home for cinematographers in Los Angeles, where they can experience all of our offerings."

For more information, please contact:

ZEISS Cinema Lens Demo Center

15260 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 820

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA

818-582-4910

Email: cineshowroomla@zeiss.com



Press contact

Camera Lenses

Jörn Leonhardt

Phone +49 7364 20-4694

Email: joern.leonhardt@zeiss.com



