ZEISS Opens New Connecticut Quality Excellence Center to Strengthen Northeast Manufacturing

The new ZEISS facility in Bloomfield, Connecticut, will support the manufacturing community with cutting-edge metrology and inspection technologies, services, training, and access to a local team of experts.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions today announced its new Quality Excellence Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut, as part of its continuous expansion of support for U.S. manufacturers. Located at 340 West Newberry Rd., the facility will provide advanced resources for precision metrology, technology demonstrations, and local experts who specialize in helping manufacturers solve industry challenges with innovative solutions.

Key Takeaways:

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions opens a new Quality Excellence Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut to strengthen manufacturing in the Northeast.

ZEISS opens a new Quality Excellence Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut

The location strategically brings support resources closer to customers and strengthens technical collaboration

By providing access to a local team of experts and cutting-edge technologies, the facility is a hub for Northeastern manufacturers to solve industry challenges

"This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting manufacturers across the region with the technologies and expertise needed to drive precision, efficiency, and success in today's challenging manufacturing climate," said Hendrie Viktor, Vice President, Head of Sales at ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions North America.

The ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut, offers:

Demonstrations and proof of capability studies for cutting-edge ZEISS measurement and inspection technologies, including automation, multisensor coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), industrial microscopes, optical 3D scanners, multisensor vision measuring machines (VMMs), surface and special geometry instruments, and intelligent software solutions for industries like aerospace, automotive, electronics, machining, medical, metalforming, and power and energy.

Expert-led technology, software, and measurement training sessions and workshops to help close the skills gap and alleviate the shortage of skilled labor through education, upskilling, and reskilling.

A wide range of precision metrology and application engineering services and consultation.

The 12,000 square-foot facility includes 6,050 square feet dedicated to advanced metrology technologies and software, providing an open, interactive environment to gain hands-on experience with the latest solutions. ZEISS is now accepting appointments to visit the facility for demonstrations, services, and training.

For more information about the new ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut, or to request a tour of the facility, visit: www.zeiss.com/metrology

FAQ: ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Connecticut

Where is the ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Connecticut?

The ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Connecticut is located at 340 West Newberry Rd., Bloomfield, Connecticut. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to delivering precision 2D and 3D dimensional measurement and inspection capabilities to manufacturers seeking to improve quality assurance. Providing access to ZEISS's latest metrology solutions, the facility also offers training programs and expert consultation to help manufacturers solve industry challenges.

Why did ZEISS choose Connecticut for its new Quality Excellence Center?

Connecticut was chosen for its strong base of advanced manufacturing and aerospace innovation, as well as its proximity to major manufacturers across the Northeast. The center is strategically positioned to serve manufacturers across the region, helping them leverage the latest metrology and quality excellence practices. By investing in this Connecticut facility, ZEISS is strengthening its role in U.S. manufacturing, better serving regional customers, fostering collaboration, supporting local workforce development, and expanding hands-on support for precision manufacturing excellence.

Which industries will benefit from the new ZEISS Quality Excellence Center?

The Connecticut center serves manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, and electronics, as well as machining, medical, metalforming, and power and energy. These critical industries rely on ZEISS high-precision inspection and measurement technologies to ensure safety, compliance, and performance.

How will the ZEISS Quality Excellence Center support U.S. manufacturers?

The new center strengthens ZEISS's commitment to U.S. manufacturing by offering localized access to advanced metrology tools, software, and expertise. Manufacturers can collaborate directly with ZEISS experts to verify solutions, optimize workflows, and enhance quality assurance to reduce defects and improve efficiency.

What types of technologies and solutions are available at the ZEISS Connecticut facility?

The ZEISS Connecticut facility provides a comprehensive portfolio of 2D and 3D dimensional measurement and inspection technologies and services for a diverse range of industries. The product portfolio on hand in this facility includes a wide variety of high-tech computer-aided and automated measurement and inspection technologies and accessories. These include microscopes, 3D scanners, VMMs, and intelligent software solutions for data analysis and digital quality control, multisensor CMMs, surface finish, form and geometry instruments and x-ray computed tomography (CT) systems.

What metrology services does ZEISS offer at the ZEISS Connecticut location?

The ZEISS Connecticut facility offers a range of services, including application support and training, contract inspection, fixture system repair and quality control, measurement, process design, development, integration, and system runoff services, project management, reverse engineering, calibration and more.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is a leading global technology company in the optical and optoelectronic industry. In the four divisions Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets, the ZEISS Group most recently generated annual sales of around EUR 11 billion (September 30, 2024).

ZEISS develops, produces and sells highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and therapy in ophthalmology and microsurgery for its customers. ZEISS also stands for the world's leading lithography optics, which is used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. ZEISS brand products such as spectacle lenses, photo lenses and binoculars are sought-after and trendsetters worldwide.

With this portfolio, which is geared towards future growth areas such as digitalization, health and Industry 4.0, and a strong brand, ZEISS is helping to shape technological progress and advancing the world of optics and related areas with its solutions. The basis for the success and the further continuous expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership is the sustained high expenditure on research and development. ZEISS invests 14% of its sales in research and development work – these high expenditures have a long tradition at ZEISS and are also an investment in the future.

With more than 46,555 employees, ZEISS is active in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development sites and 35 production sites worldwide (March 31, 2025). Founded in Jena in 1846, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG, is the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest German foundations for the promotion of science.

For more information, see www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of solutions for multidimensional metrology. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multi-sensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance, as well as metrology software for the automotive industry, aircraft and mechanical engineering, as well as the plastics industry and medical technology. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray measurement in quality assurance round off the portfolio. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions also offers a global range of services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. Headquarters are in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis (USA), Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research division.

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC