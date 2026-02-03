ZEISS, tesa, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and Hyundai Mobis Form QuadAlliance to Accelerate Holographic Windshield Display Mass Production

An End-to-End Supply Chain Solution Now Available to Automotive OEMs

JENA, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS, known worldwide for expertise in optics and photonics, announced together with tesa, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and Hyundai Mobis the formation of a QuadAlliance, a comprehensive supply chain solution tailored for automotive OEMs to accelerate and streamline the mass production of Holographic Windshield Display (HWD). Consolidating cross-domain expertise spanning concept design, Holographic Optical Element (HOE) mastering and replication, automotive windshield lamination, and PGU/HMI integration, the alliance delivers a one-stop solution that optimizes time-to-market and boosts reliability for OEMs.

Transforming Windshields into Smart Interfaces

Modern intelligent vehicles struggle with several key challenges: critical driving information falls outside the driver's direct line of sight, screen overload disrupts cockpit design and causes distractions, added hardware challenges energy efficiency, users expect differentiated in-car experiences, and traditional screens limit display sizes. The HWD solution addresses these issues by transforming conventional windshields into smart and transparent infotainment interfaces. This innovation delivers:

Ultra-large, high-transparency display: >92% HOE transmittance; more flexible size vs. PHUD Unmatched design freedom: <1.5L compact package; flexible PGU placement; adaptable to curved surfaces Superior brightness & clarity: >10,000 nit luminance (visible in direct sunlight); RGB display Future-proof performance: Support 4K resolution and even beyond, as PGU technology evolves Enhanced safety, comfort & privacy: In-line-of-sight display; flexible eyebox design for distraction control & visibility; dual eyebox capability for shared content Redefined Efficiency: Enhanced light use efficiency and big weight reduction; reduced CO₂ emissions

Comprehensive Supply Chain Solution for HWD Industrialization

Through the QuadAlliance, ZEISS, tesa, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and Hyundai Mobis bring together all elements of the supply chain required for HWD industrialization and deliver OEMs with an identified and ready-to-deploy supply chain solution. Each QuadAlliance partner brings unmatched expertise to the table.

ZEISS : With its 40 years of expertise in holography and in-depth know-how from lithography, ZEISS provides optical design and master development of holographic film.

: With its 40 years of expertise in holography and in-depth know-how from lithography, ZEISS provides optical design and master development of holographic film. tesa : Renowned for process and material innovation, tesa ensures reliable and precise mass replication of holographic films.

: Renowned for process and material innovation, tesa ensures reliable and precise mass replication of holographic films. Saint-Gobain Sekurit : Leader in innovative glazing systems, seamlessly integrating holographic films into windshield glass.

: Leader in innovative glazing systems, seamlessly integrating holographic films into windshield glass. Hyundai Mobis: Expert in advanced HMI and system integration, delivering exceptional display performance with cutting-edge PGU technology.

The QuadAlliance aims to start mass production of HWD by 2029. By creating a cohesive ecosystem that leverages the strengths of four companies, the alliance drives innovation synergy across the entire HWD value chain to accelerate time-to-market.

The QuadAlliance is also committed to close collaboration to ensure HWD meets automotive standards for quality, performance, and reliability. All members are proven leaders and innovators in their domains, and their collaboration guarantees a robust and reliable supply chain.

In conclusion, the QuadAlliance provides a fast and most reliable path to mass production of high-performance HWD. However, the establishment of the QuadAlliance is not intended to be exclusive. OEMs still retain the flexibility to choose their preferred supply chain model.

"ZEISS is a world leader in HOE development for precise light control. Previously, this holographic technology was limited to niche applications. However, over the past decade, we have achieved a 'Gutenberg Moment' for HOE mastering and replication process, making holography ready for mass-market applications," said Dr. Roman Kleindienst, Head of ZEISS Microoptics. "Now, by driving the formation of a holographic ecosystem through the QuadAlliance, we aim to cultivate the best technology and supply chain synergy to streamline HWD industrialization. We believe mass production of holography will transform automotive displays, making advanced technology accessible to daily lives."

About ZEISS Microoptics

ZEISS Microoptics, the world's only technology Tier1 supplier for holographic solutions for a wide range of applications in the mobility, aerospace, hometech and consumer sectors. The "Multifunctional Smart Glass" technology enables, among other things, large-area holographic projection systems, highly integrated cameras in transparent media and holographic lighting applications. ZEISS Microoptics offers the complete value chain from optical design and mastering to holographic replication systems for series production. ZEISS Microoptics is based in Jena, Germany, and is part of the strategic business unit Photonics & Optics.

