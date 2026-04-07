ZEISS to Celebrate Opening of Huntersville, North Carolina Quality Excellence Center

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions celebrates its new North Carolina Quality Excellence Center on April 16, 2026. Post this

Taking place on April 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the event welcomes manufacturing professionals responsible for quality, performance, and operational transformation, including executives, engineering leaders, and quality managers. Attendees will learn how to leverage the latest manufacturing trends and why precise measurement data is key in making smarter, more informed decisions that drive effective strategy and operational excellence.

Event Highlights

The ZEISS Huntersville grand opening event will feature:

Industry expert discussions and keynotes that explore emerging trends and best practices, including guest speakers from Ursa Major Technologies Inc., GE Appliances, Aptyx, and more





and keynotes that explore emerging trends and best practices, including guest speakers from Ursa Major Technologies Inc., GE Appliances, Aptyx, and more Focused breakout sessions for the aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical manufacturing industries, providing practical knowledge attendees can apply immediately





for the aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical manufacturing industries, providing practical knowledge attendees can apply immediately Networking opportunities with manufacturing professionals from across the Southeast





with manufacturing professionals from across the Southeast Facility tours and live technology demonstrations showcasing the cutting-edge measurement and inspection technologies it offers





showcasing the cutting-edge measurement and inspection technologies it offers Direct access to local ZEISS experts who work closely with regional manufacturers to solve challenges and apply quality technology as a strategic advantage





who work closely with regional manufacturers to solve challenges and apply quality technology as a strategic advantage Exclusive commemorative gift for each attendee to mark the celebration

The free event also includes breakfast and lunch, as well as entertainment. Seating is limited. To register, visit: www.zeiss.com/metrology

A New Resource for the Southeast Manufacturing Community

As manufacturing continues to gain momentum across the region, ZEISS is opening this facility as a premier hub for hands-on learning, collaboration, and applied innovation. Event attendees will be among the first to explore this state-of-the-art environment, offering direct access to ZEISS inspection technologies, live demonstrations, expert support, and training.

"As the second U.S.-based ZEISS Quality Excellence Center to open within six months, this facility marks a major milestone, expanding our regional footprint and strengthening support for the Southeast manufacturing sector," said Hendrie Viktor, President of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions USA. "At a time when manufacturers need certainty more than ever, this center signifies our commitment to delivering the innovation and insight needed to move through complexity with confidence—and the quality that powers manufacturing growth."

The center is purpose-built to help manufacturers:

Improve product quality and reliability





Reduce production risks and inefficiencies





Accelerate digital transformation, innovation, and automation





Strengthen regional collaboration and knowledge sharing





Develop and build an adaptive workforce with skills that keep pace with increasing requirements

About the North Carolina ZEISS Quality Excellence Center

The ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Huntersville, North Carolina, is now the second largest in North America, spanning 35,000 square feet, including 10,000 square feet dedicated to advanced metrology technologies and software. The center features two fully equipped training rooms and two metrology service rooms, giving manufacturers direct access to hands‑on learning, application expertise, and real‑time support. Visitors can receive demonstrations and proof of capability studies for cutting-edge ZEISS measurement and inspection technologies, including automation solutions, multisensor coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), vision measuring systems (VMMs), high‑resolution 3D scanners, industrial CT/X-ray systems, microscopes, surface, form, and geometry (SF&G), and intelligent software platforms.

The Huntersville location joins the global network of ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers, which provide metrology services, calibration, technical consultation, and training to help manufacturers elevate quality, optimize processes, and improve production efficiency.

Event Details

Event: ZEISS Quality Excellence Center Huntersville Grand Opening

Date: April 16, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: ZEISS Quality Excellence Center, 11621 Patterson Rd. Suite 200, Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

Host: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling almost 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets (September 30, 2025).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare, and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,600 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 30 production facilities worldwide (September 30, 2025). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at: www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC