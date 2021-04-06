Zekelman Industries Nears Completion of World's Largest Continuous ERW Mill

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zekelman Industries is excited today to announce the completion of exterior building work on its new mill in Blytheville, Arkansas, constructed for its Atlas Tube division. Foundation work has begun, and the mill is slated to start rolling in September 2021.

Located next to one of Atlas Tube's existing mills, this high-tech, 515,000-square-foot facility will be the largest continuous electric resistance welding (ERW) mill in the world, rolling HSS from 8" to 22" square. Rounds will be available up to 28" OD, and rectangles up to 34" x 10", with wall thicknesses up to 1".

"Installation continues for the world's largest continuous ERW mill. Equipment is arriving daily and we are still on schedule for September 2021 startup," said John Chatterton, V.P of Engineering and Technology. "Foundation work is scheduled to finish in mid-May, and that's when we can start installing some of the exciting technology that will help power the mill."

The facility will feature cutting-edge engineering that will give it industry-leading capabilities, including new welding technology designed to handle the 1"-thick sections. Quick change technology will give the mill the shortest cycle times in the industry, and the line will feed into a fully automated warehouse, cutting down delivery times and boosting efficiency.

Currently, the largest HSS rolled in the U.S. are 16" x 16" x 5/8", and builders looking for bigger sizes need to have them shipped from overseas. That means long lead times and unpredictable delivery schedules, making large HSS sizes less appealing in domestic construction. With Atlas Tube's new mill, all sizes will be available for order with 2- to 4-week lead times, the shortest in the industry, as well as from floor stock at service center partners across North America.

The new larger sizes will be ideal for applications like bridges, warehouses, stadiums and highways signage, taking advantage of the unbeatable efficiency and strength-to-weight ratios HSS can offer. And with short, predictable lead times, builders and designers can count on the weight- and cost-savings HSS bring to construction without worrying about international shipping issues.

Zekelman Industries is committed to sustainable construction practices, and the new mill is being built with all-recycled steel, including HSS, conduit and sprinkler pipe rolled by Zekelman companies.

About Atlas Tube

Atlas is proud to be a division of Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a leader in modular construction innovations. Atlas now offers the broadest size range of steel hollow structural sections (HSS), the shortest cycle times in the industry, and answers to design and shipment questions. We're doing our part to MAKE IT eZ for our customers. For more information, visit atlastube.com.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

