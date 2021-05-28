Zekelman Industries plans a fully automated warehouse in Warren, OH, for Wheatland Tube

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zekelman Industries is excited to announce plans to build a fully automated warehouse at its Wheatland Tube facility in Warren, Ohio. The 83,000-square foot, 65-foot-high warehouse is scheduled to begin operating in December 2022.

The warehouse will be built by the engineering, procurement and construction innovator, Matter Automatic Warehouses.

The new warehouse will convey pipe from the production lines of the manufacturing facility into the warehouse storage system. From there, pipe is automatically moved out of storage to an enclosed truck loading area with minimal team interaction. The touchless product handling enabled by these automated systems will significantly increase safety and shipping capacity, while eliminating product damage.

"I am proud to announce the continuation of investment in our Warren facility with a $30 million automated storage and retrieval warehouse made by Matter," says Barry Zekelman, executive chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries. "This automation will protect the health and safety of our team, increase productivity and allow us to better serve the demands of our customers. It will keep us on the leading edge of competitiveness in the world."

Learn more about Matter Automatic Warehouses at matter.it/en/

About Wheatland Tube

Wheatland Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, produces a wide range of steel tubular products, including standard steel pipe, galvanized mechanical tubing, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, electrical conduit, elbows, couplings and nipples. For more information, visit wheatland.com

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com

