Zekelman Industries sponsors 2018 Work Ethic Scholarships

This is the program's fifth year. In 2017, the foundation awarded, or helped facilitate the awarding of, nearly $900,000 to 250 people. As CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike Rowe — best known as "the dirtiest man on TV" from the hit series "Dirty Jobs" — speaks often about America's widening skills gap and the misconception that a four-year degree is the only path to success.

In addition to sponsoring the 2018 Work Ethic Scholarship Program, Zekelman Industries has launched a new grass-roots initiative called American Metal. This initiative focuses on supporting the domestic steel industry and all the hard workers whose livelihoods depend on it. A core component of American Metal involves encouraging young people to build careers in the steel industry. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation's mission aligns well with that of American Metal and the personal values of Zekelman Industries' CEO and executive chairman, Barry Zekelman.

"I'm the proof that success doesn't depend on a four-year degree," Zekelman said. "I dropped out of college to help run my father's manufacturing business when he passed away in 1986. That business has grown to 2,300 employees with sales exceeding $2.7 billion. There are lots of stories like mine at varying levels, and with the help of the Work Ethic Scholarship Program, there will be many more."

Those interested in the 2018 Work Ethic Scholarship Program and the American Metal initiative can learn more at chooseamericanmetal.com/scholarships

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success.

For more information, contact Zekelman Industries at 312.275.1600 or info@zekelman.com. Or, visit zekelman.com

