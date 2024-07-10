Zeko Protocol Announces Winners of ZekoBoost Developer Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeko, a leading zero-knowledge cross-chain scaling protocol built on Mina, is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural ZekoBoost Developer Contest. The competition, which aimed to showcase pioneering applications of zero-knowledge technology across various sectors, concluded with four outstanding winners in their respective tracks. After an intensive evaluation process and a community vote, we are proud to recognize ZKON as the Finance winner, zkNoid as the Gaming winner, Swan Chain as the AI winner, and Pallad as the Internet winner.

"Zeko is incredibly impressed by the level of innovation and technical expertise demonstrated by all participants," said Evan Kereiakes, CEO of Zeko Labs. "The winning projects not only push the boundaries of what's possible with zero-knowledge technology but also have the potential to drive real-world adoption and impact across various industries."

ZKON Revolutionizes Finance

Winning the Finance track, ZKON impressed the judges with its cutting-edge financial solutions that harness zero-knowledge technology for secure and transparent oracles. ZKON's platform aims to reshape the financial industry by providing decentralized and tamper-proof financial services. By utilizing zero-knowledge proofs ZKON ensures the integrity of off-chain oracles, offering a promising alternative to both DeFi and TradFi systems.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to pioneering financial solutions using zero-knowledge technology and Zeko. As a pivotal project within the Zeko ecosystem, we are proud to advance the private data economy. Our collaboration with many clients across various industries shows our dedication to delivering decentralized, tamper-proof services."

zkNoid Takes Gaming to the Next Level

In the Gaming track, ZkNoid captured the judges' attention with its innovative approach to blockchain-based gaming. The project demonstrated exceptional creativity in leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to enhance user experience and security in the gaming ecosystem.

"ZkNoid is glad to be the first to push web3 gaming to the next level. Leveraging Zeko and zk proofs, we allow players to control game data privacy, leaderboards with proofs of game process, low fees, and vast on-chain game logic."

Swan Chain Pioneers AI Integration

Swan Chain, the winner of the AI track, demonstrated its innovative application of zero-knowledge technology for artificial intelligence. Swan Chain's platform enables secure and efficient AI model training and deployment, utilizing decentralized prover networks to distribute the computational load and verify the output. By integrating zk-SNARKs, Swan Chain ensures the privacy and security of sensitive data, paving the way for more robust and trustworthy AI solutions.

"Swan Chain is pushing AI in Blockchain to the next level. Leveraging Zeko, Swan Chain lowers the deployment cost of AI applications, improving efficiency and scalability. At the same time, Zeko's innovative privacy computing solutions and ecosystem infrastructure provide unprecedented support and freedom for AI developers."

Pallad Leads the Internet Track

In the Internet track, Pallad distinguished itself with its secure wallet that uses zero-knowledge proofs and attestations for enhanced data privacy and security, addressing some of the most pressing issues in today's internet landscape. Pallad's innovative approach promises to transform the way we interact with and rely on internet services.

"Pallad's mission is to pioneer privacy and flexibility in Web3 wallets, and this achievement validates our efforts. By leveraging Zeko, we've created a cutting-edge, non-custodial wallet that not only protects user data but also ensures full compliance with regulatory requirements. This win motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in decentralized finance and user-centric privacy."

Zeko's Commitment to Developers

Zeko is dedicated to fostering innovation in the blockchain space by supporting developers and entrepreneurs in their quest to build the next generation of decentralized applications. Through competitions, grants, and community engagement programs, Zeko aims to amplify exposure and drive adoption of zero-knowledge technology with its immense potential to transform various global industries.

