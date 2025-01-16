ZEKOND Prepared and Ready to Welcome Social Media Users

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a social media platform, ZEKOND fosters connections with loved ones, building communities, and supporting businesses in a dynamic and secure atmosphere that encourages growth. Amid the social media platform uncertainty in the U.S. with the impending TikTok ban set for January 19, 2025, social media users have been switching to ZEKOND, as this platform has so much to offer.

With ZEKOND, social media chaos is a thing of the past. It's the platform where friends, families, and entrepreneurs can connect and share in a clean and professional environment. Businesses can utilize ZEKOND to market and showcase their products and services.

In a recent interview, the company spokesperson stated that their goal is to create an open platform for individuals to share their life experiences, achievements, happiness, and faith. A safe space where people can freely express their thoughts and opinions without fear of censorship, regardless of current or past events. A place dedicated to promoting democracy.

ZEKOND provides at no cost to users:

Livestreaming.

Internal Messaging System.

Internal live calls.

Digital Wallet.

Internal Donation Portal on the App.

ZEKOND app is available in Android, Apple, Amazon, and Windows.

ZEKOND is AVAILABLE in over 125 countries around the world, and in over 25 different languages.

ZEKOND has more than 200 functions. They have created traditional and special functions to make it the newest and most complete social network created so far:

High Performance & High-Level Cache System

Native streaming videos (zClips)

RTL Support

Easy & Nice-Looking URL

Friends & Follow System

Home/News Feed

User Timeline

Pages

Groups

Social Videos Support

User Privacy

Notifications

Delete & Edit Posts

API

Many more functions…

About ZEKOND:

ZEKOND was founded by the entrepreneur and visionary, Tonny Roberts. The idea came as the need for freedom and a better place for business without toxicity and new ways for business-minded people to connect. A place where faith-based communities feel welcome.

For complete information, visit: https://zekond.com/unitedstates

