Zelda Therapeutics to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelda Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD), a Australian-based biotech recently announced a merger with US-based Ilera Therapeutics creating a leading globally-integrated company developing clinically validated medicinal cannabis products. Dr Richard Hopkins, CEO and Managing Director of Zelda Therapeutics, and Mr Osagie Imasogie, Chairman and Founder of Ilera Healthcare, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10th.

DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 930AM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Merger between Zelda Therapeutics and Ilera Therapeutics to create globally integrated company developing clinically validated medicinal cannabis products

Merged company will be rebranded as Zelira Therapeutics

Operations in US, Australia and EU provide access to largest, most profitable and fastest growing cannabis markets

Revenues from products already launched in the US – multiple products set to launch globally from 2020.

Disruptive 'Launch, Learn and Develop' strategy for rapid commercialization/growth.

Merger captures synergies that drive significant uplift in value

About Zelda Therapeutics

Zelda Therapeutics Ltd is an Australian-based bio-pharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid formulations to treat a variety of medical conditions. The Company is undertaking:

H uman clinical trials focused on insomnia, autism and opioid reduction with activities in Australia and the USA .

focused on insomnia, autism and opioid reduction with activities in and the . Preclinical research to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain and pancreatic cancer and also diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

The company conducts this work in partnership with world-leading researchers and organisations including Complutense University in Madrid, Spain; Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia; the Telethon Kids Institute in Perth; the University of Western Australia, in Perth; St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia; and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the United States

Zelda has also formed strategic partnerships with HAPA Medical BV, to access their EU-GMP grade manufacturing capabilities and their German distribution networks and Ilera Healthcare, a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Philadelphia, and Aunt Zelda's, with operations based in California. Together these partnerships provide access to over four million registered medicinal cannabis patients globally for clinically validated Zelda products.

About Ilera Therapeutics LLC

Ilera Therapeutics LLC is a US-based company established by a team of experienced executives in the global bio-pharmaceutical sector. The Company is based in Pennsylvania and engaged in the development and formulation of proprietary, branded cannabis products and cannabinoids science focused on targeted medical and other indications.

The Team developed two proprietary formulations (HOPE™) already launched and generating revenue in Pennsylvania, has lab capabilities to develop formulations in Pennsylvania and Louisiana with ability to conduct clinical trials and is establishing a national footprint across the US for the licensing of its products. The company also has a partnership with Ethicann for the development of a proprietary product, CAN-001, which is being developed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), which occurs in approximately 80% of the new 23.6 million cases of cancer annually worldwide. The global market for treating CINV with THC is estimated by Ethicann at USD $2.66 billion.

