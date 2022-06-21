ZELF, "Bank of the Metaverse", Launches in the US Bridging Dollars, NFTs, and Gaming Loot

ZELF enables Apple Watch owners to display their NFTs as watch face, bringing NFT capabilities to the wrists of 50 million Americans

Fintech simplifies access to purchasing and collecting NFTs integrating NFT cards into Apple and Google Wallets

First financial service ever to bring gaming assets, crypto digital art and regular money under one banking roof

[ LINK TO VIDEO ]

[ LINK TO LAUNCH PAGE ]

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing on its mission to democratize access to finance ZELF expands to the United States as a bank of the Metaverse, bringing game loot, NFTs and fiat under one banking roof. The launch is announced at NFT.NYC, the 4th annual NFT industry event hailed as the Superbowl of NFTs.

For the launch ZELF chose to make NFTs more tangible by bringing NFTs to the wrists of 50 million Americans, the Apple Watch users. 100 million Apple Watch wearers worldwide will soon be able to "bridge" their non-fungible token collections of digital art to their watch faces.

ZELF Bank of the Metaverse Bringing NFTs to the wrists of 50 million Apple Watch users in the US

ZELF's Apple Watch NFT watch face functionality becomes available on the heels of Tag Heuer's announcement of its new Connected Calibre smartwatch, which will permit owners to display their NFTs. Elliot Goykhman, CEO of ZELF stated: "We pursue different goals and target different markets – Tag Heuer and its parent company LVMH will continue to be luxury and elitist, our goal is mass adoption and inclusivity. Market of thousands versus market of hundreds of millions."

ZELF is already integrated with several leading game titles, such as CS:GO, Dota, Team Fortress, Rust, which players can capitalize on their gaming skills by selling in-game items with ZELF serving as an escrow agent in the transaction. According to BNP Paribas, the size of this market is currently $19bn. With ZELF, game publishers will be able to share in the revenue of out-of-the-game exchanges, sales and even loans, while providing much needed transaction guarantees for the customers.

Elliot Goykhman, CEO of ZELF stated: "Our Bank of the Metaverse technology will make trade of virtual assets as visual, tangible and exciting as baseball or Pokemon cards used to be, while providing a safe environment for buyers and sellers to trade virtual assets in the virtual worlds."

For the launch in the United States ZELF chose to partner with Visa and Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. The expansion to the US continues ZELF's global advance while its NFTs and game loot integration represent vertical growth into the gaming and NFT market, where it aims to achieve first mover advantage in banking for gaming generations. Launched in 2020, ZELF has already gained more than one million registered users and plans to grow to five million by the end of 2023.

About ZELF:

ZELF is an American fintech company focused on younger generations, with a mission to deliver inclusive financial services to people worldwide. Operating in the EU and the US, company provides access to banking within popular social messengers – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Viber, and Discord.

With the "Bank of the Metaverse" campaign ZELF expands to facilitate financial transactions in the virtual worlds of crypto and gaming. Simplifying and democratizing access to finance, ZELF enables people to trade NFTs with ease and allows players to capitalize on their gaming skills by trading virtual assets for real money.

Find out more at zelf.co/us

For further information, please contact:

Gerald McKeon

ZELF

[email protected]

+1 212-202-0220

SOURCE ZELF