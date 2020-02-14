Zelia M. Correa, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center And Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Ocular oncologists are highly specialized ophthalmic surgeons who diagnose and treat tumors and pseudotumors of the eye. Ocular tumors can be benign or malignant and affect patients ranging from young children to older adults. Treatment of these tumors involves various forms of laser and radiation therapy, intraocular injections, delicate biopsy procedures, and advanced microsurgical techniques.

Correa most recently served as the Tom Clancy Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. In this position, she built an excellent ocular oncology program that has drawn patients from across the U.S. and throughout the world. She previously served as professor of ophthalmology and Mary Knight Asbury Chair of Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

"Dr. Correa's career has been characterized by outstanding accomplishments, not only in the field of ocular oncology, but also in vitreoretinal surgery, ophthalmic pathology, and medical education," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., professor and director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. "Her extraordinary interdisciplinary expertise will significantly benefit the care of patients who come to Bascom Palmer from around the world," added Alfonso, who holds the Kathleen and Stanley J. Glaser Chair in Ophthalmology.

Correa's research focuses on the use of artificial intelligence to distinguish benign from malignant ocular tumors based on imaging characteristics. She will conduct her research at Bascom Palmer's ocular oncology laboratory. Read more: https://physician-news.umiamihealth.org/internationally-known-eye-cancer-researcher-joins-sylvester-and-bascom-palmer/

