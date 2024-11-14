Zelle and LAFC "Saves for the Community" program raises over $100,000 for Latinos for Education

By donating $1,000 for every save made by an LAFC goalkeeper, Zelle® helps fund leadership pathways and fellowships for Latino educators

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelle® and the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced that the LAFC "Saves for the Community" program raised $102,000 this year for Latinos for Education. As a partner in LAFC's 2024 regular season, and as part of its ongoing commitment to furthering education and empowering communities, Zelle committed to donate $1,000 to Latinos for Education for every save made by an LAFC goalkeeper.

The beneficiary of the "Saves for the Community" program, Latinos for Education is the first Latino-founded national organization solely dedicated to creating leadership pathways for Latinos in education. The $102,000 charitable donation was made by Zelle during halftime of LAFC's regular season finale on October 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We truly appreciate Zelle and LAFC working with us as part of the "Saves for the Community" initiative," said Latinos for Education Founder and CEO Amanda Fernandez. "This support will help us expand opportunities for Latino educators, build pathways to leadership, and ensure students see themselves reflected in their classrooms. Together, we are taking critical steps toward a more equitable education system. Thanks to Zelle for believing in our community."

The LAFC "Saves for the Community" charitable donation will fund programs such as the Aspiring Latino Leaders Fellowship (ALLF), which provides eight months of leadership development sessions for Latino education leaders in K-12 organizations in campus or district leadership roles, and the Latinx Teachers Fellowship (LTF), which helps develop and retain Latino teachers, 43% of whom typically leave the teaching profession by year four.

"We are proud to support Latinos for Education and their vital mission to empower Latino educators at all stages of their careers," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "The opportunity to invest in the community is a major goal of our partnership with LAFC. Watching the total saves tally tick up throughout the season was even more exciting knowing that every save meant more funds were being dedicated to support such a worthy cause."

This season, Zelle helped improve the fan experience as an LAFC Golden Boot Club Partner. At every home game at BMO Stadium this year, "Settle up in the 70th" signage encouraged fans to use Zelle to easily pay their friends and family back for tickets, food, and other costs during the match after concession stands closed in the 70th minute.

"Our investment in the Los Angeles community is at the core of our mission as a football club," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and CBO. "I want to thank Zelle for partnering with us on the "Saves for the Community" initiative and ensuring that every time one of our goalkeepers kept the ball out of our net, the impact went far beyond the scoreboard."

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer Club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

About Zelle®

Zelle® is transforming how money moves, with more than five billion digital payments sent since its launch in 2017. The Zelle® network connects more than 2,200 bank and credit union brands of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send digital payments to people and businesses they know and trust with an eligible bank account in the U.S. Money is available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and participating financial institutions in the Zelle® network, visit www.zellepay.com Zelle® is brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC