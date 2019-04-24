Zelle® Announces $39 Billion in Money Sent on 147 Million Transactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind Zelle®, today announced $39 billion was sent through the Zelle Network® on 147 million transactions during Q1 2019. Year-over-year payment values increased by 54%, while payment volume increased by 72%.

"This past quarter Zelle achieved several milestones towards our goal of nationwide ubiquity," said Lou Anne Alexander, Group President, Payments Solutions at Early Warning. "Our core processor partners have achieved tremendous results, signing more than a hundred and thirty banks and credit unions in Q1. In addition, our new marketing campaign was launched, tapping into everyday use cases of Zelle, designed to drive deeper knowledge and relevance with consumers."

Already, customers of more than 5,391 financial institutions are using the Zelle Network, whether it's through their financial institution's mobile banking app, or by registering their debit cards in the Zelle mobile app.

"Everyday Better" 2019 Zelle marketing campaign uses everyday Person-to-Person (P2P) use cases to drive deeper levels of awareness.

Although digital P2P adoption first caught on with Millennials, adoption of P2P services continues to rise among all generations. The Everyday Better campaign from Zelle highlights situations that appeal to a broad spectrum of people, tapping into moments everyone can relate to, such as graduation, rent, birthdays, brunch, and family reunions. The campaign continues to use bright colors, quirky humorous characters and fun memorable lines that demonstrate an alternative to using cash or checks.

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

