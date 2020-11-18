Zelle® Partners with EVERFI to Launch Free Digital Financial Literacy Course for High Schools

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelle®, in partnership with EVERFI, the leading social impact education technology company, today launched "Money Moves: Modern Banking & Identity Protection™". The free digital education course, available to high schools across the United States, covers four essential areas of personal finance: 1) Foundational Financial Concepts; 2) Modern Digital Banking; 3) Identity Theft and Fraud Protection; and, 4) Peer-to-Peer Transactions.

"This course empowers students with the knowledge to make informed personal finance decisions in an ever-changing digital world," said Rose Corvo, chief marketing officer at Zelle. "Financial literacy is proven to be a key to future success. This course has the potential to change the lives of thousands of students, and we're proud to offer it."

A most recent Zelle Consumer Payments Behavior report highlighted that 62% of Gen Z (ages 18-21) do not consider themselves the most financially literate generation. However, there is an appetite to learn and understand, as 76% of Gen Z consumers polled were interested in improving their financial literacy. EVERFI and Zelle are helping ensure the next generation has access to the financial education they need and want.

"As our youth are coming of age in an increasingly cashless society, it is important that we teach them how to effectively manage their finances in a digital world," said Ray Martinez, co-founder, and president, EVERFI. "Research has shown that providing basic financial education to children not only gives them essential financial knowledge and helps them acquire some planning capabilities but also helps them to develop some good financial habits at a young age. The focus of this course on digital banking and avoiding identity theft and fraud has been a much needed but missing piece of the financial education equation."

Zelle has committed to offering the course in 650 schools across the U.S. through 2021. Bank and credit union partners are invited to co-sponsor the program, bringing the course to even more students in their communities. For more information and to become a sponsor, visit: zellemoneymoves.everfi.com.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 list. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe, and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com .

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication and payment solutions have empowered financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe, and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

