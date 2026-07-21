ZELLERFELD GIVES FOOTWEAR ITS SPOTIFY MOMENT

Music had Spotify. Video had YouTube. Zellerfeld has launched footwear's biggest update, and the digitalization of footwear never felt so good.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026

/PRNewswire/ -- After years of bringing global brands and thousands of creators into its printed footwear revolution, Zellerfeld is rolling out its biggest platform update yet. The new Zellerfeld brings the marketplace, the product and the process into one beautifully connected experience, making printed footwear feel like it has finally caught up to the rest of the digital world. Browsing, discovering and experiencing printed shoes has never felt this good.

That experience is powered by personalized discovery, smarter search and live rankings for creators and products, rising with real demand instead of fading after a single launch moment. For the first time, footwear becomes digitally searchable, rankable and alive.

ZellerFIT is becoming the platform's beating heart. The system lets users create a Fit Profile from a foot scan and personalisation choices. Once created, that Fit Profile can be carried across Zellerfeld products, creators and future shoes. Fit stops being a size guessed at checkout. It becomes personal, saved and portable, something that belongs to the user and moves with every shoe they print.

Powering the platform is Zellerfeld's full-stack 3D-printed footwear infrastructure. Across Austin, Texas, and Hamburg, Germany, Zellerfeld now operates the largest and most advanced footwear creation facilities in the world, with thousands of printing units turning digital designs into physical shoes without moulds, stitching or assembly. At the push of a button, digital design, personal fit and physical production connect in one system.

"We always said we wanted to digitize footwear in the same way music and video were digitized, and the last years were spent building the fulfillment infrastructure to make that possible," said Cornelius Schmitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Zellerfeld. "We never had time to give our users or creators the platform they deserved. Now we finally have. The new Zellerfeld looks so beautiful I can't stop looking at it. I can't wait to see what product category we digitize after footwear. Handbags? Glasses? I'm sure we'll take one step at a time."

The new platform also teases Zellerfeld subscription access. Major brands have tried to make footwear membership work, but most could only add perks on top of the same old retail model with limited designs. Zellerfeld makes footwear subscription work at scale: one platform, four pairs a year, a growing universe of designs, the same personal fit across every product and shoes printed on demand.

"Why would you go into a shoe store with 100 designs that all look the same and don't really fit," said Cornelius Schmitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Zellerfeld, "when you could come to Zellerfeld for millions of beautiful designs from creators around the world, all made to fit you?"

For the best part of a decade, Zellerfeld has been building the technology behind printed footwear, proving the category through breakthrough products and collaborators across sport, fashion, design and culture. Its work has shown that shoes can be digitally designed, personally fitted and produced on demand at the push of a button, without the constraints of conventional footwear manufacturing.

The products proved the future was possible. The platform makes it real. Zellerfeld is changing how footwear is created, sold and distributed, bringing the category into its next generation. Music had Spotify. Video had YouTube. Now footwear has Zellerfeld.

Explore and experience the next-generation at zellerfeld.com

About Zellerfeld

Zellerfeld is a technology company on a mission to digitize physical products, starting with footwear. Its full-stack platform connects digital product creation, custom fit and distributed 3D-printed production, turning shoes from digital files into physical products without moulds, stitching, glue or traditional assembly. Zellerfeld has proven the model across sport, fashion, design and culture: products designed digitally, fitted personally and made on demand. The company operates the world's most advanced 3D-printing production facilities across Austin, Texas, and Hamburg, Germany.

SOURCE Zellerfeld