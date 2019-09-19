Zellkraftwerk GmbH wins multiple awards for innovative ChipCytometry platform

Zellkraftwerk was also awarded the bronze medal at the 20 th futureSax Saxony Innovation Awards, beating out over 20 other companies in the sectors of eCommerce, electrical, automotive, IT, creative industries, life sciences, and engineering. The futureSax Innovation Awards recognize companies in the state of Saxony that have brought new products, services, processes, processes or business models to market.

Zellkraftwerk has pioneered ChipCytometry technology that allows researchers to visualize and quantify over 100 different proteins in a single sample. This is a vast improvement over traditional methods such as flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry (IHC), which only allow the simultaneous detection of a few proteins and are destructive to the samples analyzed. ChipCytometry is non-destructive and allows samples to be safely stored for years as they are analyzed and reanalyzed multiple times. This technological breakthrough was recognized by Canopy Biosciences, a leader in gene editing and gene expression technologies, which Zellkraftwerk joined forces with in April of this year.

Cofounder of Zellkraftwerk, Jan Detmers explained, "We are incredibly proud of these recent awards and are excited about the recent recognition of ChipCytometry and the impact that it will have on the research community." He added, "The prizes from these awards will be used to further improve the technology and expand the technology. We're working to get the technology into the hands of as many researchers as possible which is key to harness its full potential to drive new discoveries."

Edward Weinstein, CEO of Canopy Biosciences, added, "ChipCytometry is a disruptive technology and fully deserving of these awards. By combining ChipCytometry with our gene expression technologies, including NanoString and RareSeq, researchers are now able to analyze hundreds of protein and RNA markers leading to a much deeper and clearer understanding of the underlying biology in their samples."

About Canopy Biosciences

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and has rapidly built a comprehensive platform of products and services for gene editing, gene expression analysis and regulation, and bioprocessing. Canopy's gene editing portfolio spans easy-to-use CRISPR kits, off-the-shelf cell lines, as well as full service custom cell line engineering. With the introduction of RareSeq, Canopy has added ultrasensitive DNA sequencing to its multi-omics platform including RNAseq, NanoString gene expression analysis, and multiplexed protein detection. Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and serves researchers at universities, research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com.

SOURCE Canopy Biosciences

Related Links

https://canopybiosciences.com

