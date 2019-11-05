Zelman & Associates Launches Investment Banking Initiative for Real Estate Technology Sector

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid growth in venture capital backed start-ups in residential real estate, the largest asset class in the country, Zelman & Associates is launching a new initiative to provide Investment Banking Services to the Real Estate Technology Sector. Scott Rednor has rejoined the company as a Managing Director to lead this new effort, which will include advisory, capital raising, consulting and strategic introductions to emerging companies, established industry operators and institutional investors. Rednor will work in close collaboration with Tony McGill, Head of Investment Banking, and David Zelman, President of Zelman & Associates.

"The real estate industry is in the midst of a seismic shift as traditional real estate operators and markets are being impacted by the wave of technological innovation and real estate venture investment," said Ivy Zelman, CEO and co-founder of Zelman & Associates. "As leading experts on all aspects of the housing market, creating a new platform that is exclusively dedicated to advising our extensive operator network and institutional investors on the expanding real estate technology universe is a logical extension of our traditional investment banking services as well as our flagship research franchise."

Real estate technology, often referred to as PropTech, currently encompasses thousands of new start-ups that are attempting to change the way traditional housing companies operate. Examples include smart home applications, innovative ways to transact homes with instant offers, the ability to instantaneously finance home purchases using smartphone devices, off-site manufacturing and new home construction, and the emergence of co-living and proliferation of other short-term rental options. Ultimately, these "disruptors" are seeking ways to reduce friction for the consumer during the home purchasing process.

"Our decades of experience has enabled us to build a powerful network of some of the most influential professionals across all sectors of housing, including homebuilders, mortgage lenders, banks, real estate brokers, manufacturers, distributors and rental corporate executives," continued Zelman. "As a result, we are in a unique position to bring various parties together to position innovative start-ups for success and allow established operators to participate in the inevitable disruption of the industry status quo."

Based in Zelman's New York City office, Rednor brings more than 10 years of expertise as one of Zelman's senior equity research analysts and was an instrumental member in helping build the firm into one of Wall Street's premier sell-side institutions. Rednor established himself as a trusted resource for leading institutional investors and C-suite executives. In his new role, he will operate as a Managing Director within Zelman's Investment Banking Division, which has completed over 100 transactions representing $14 billion of transaction value under the leadership of Tony McGill.

"We are thrilled to have Scott -- who already embodies the DNA and ethos of our firm -- back to lead this important endeavor," said Zelman.

Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman & Associates is the leading institutional research advisory and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry. Zelman provides world-class advisory capabilities with a level of client service, trust, sophistication and credibility unique to the housing, institutional research and investment banking industries. Investment banking services are offered via Zelman Partners, a FINRA registered broker dealer, SIPC member and an affiliate of Zelman & Associates.

SOURCE Zelman & Associates