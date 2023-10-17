Zelus Analytics Raises Series A Funding to Accelerate Growth in Sports Analytics

News provided by

Zelus Analytics

17 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelus Analytics, the sports analytics company that is transforming player evaluation and in-game decision-making announced today that it has successfully completed the first tranche of its Series A. The round includes participation from Teamworthy Ventures, Gametime Capital, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V, Billy Beane, and others, who join existing investor RedBird Capital.

Zelus Analytics is known for its advanced data and analytics platform that evaluates, predicts, and improves player and team performance. The company's world-class data science and engineering staff drives success for team partners across six sports, including baseball, basketball, hockey, football, cricket, and soccer. The company's unique approach to sports analytics, combining academic rigor with high-level industry expertise, sets it apart in a competitive sports data, analytics, and technology landscape.

"We've added an exciting group of investors and advisors through this phase of our Series A round. The funding will allow us to further invest in our best-in-class sports intelligence platform," said Doug Fearing, Co-Founder and CEO of Zelus Analytics. "Through those investments, we're looking forward to expanding Zelus into a number of markets, including college, eSports, sports marketing, and others."

"At Teamworthy Ventures, we have been fortunate to partner with several outstanding teams building technology for the sports market, including SeatGeek and Teamworks," remarked Stephen Schmalhofer, Partner at Teamworthy Ventures.

"We are excited to partner with the talented Zelus Analytics team. In our conversations with their customers, it became clear to us that Zelus Analytics has recruited the most talented and experienced team in sports analytics. Their data-driven insights and analytics help professional and collegiate teams make better high consequence decisions -- in game, in season, on draft day, and throughout the off season."

Sports analytics pioneer Billy Beane added, "In leveraging state-of-the-art probabilistic modeling and machine learning techniques, Zelus sets the standard in sports analytics. Their expertise in dissecting complex data is unparalleled. As both a customer and an investor, I am incredibly optimistic about the transformative impact Zelus is poised to make."

About Zelus Analytics

Zelus Analytics is an Austin-based sports analytics company that evaluates, predicts, and improves player and team performance in sports. Through a differentiated multi-sport business model and a unique data and analytics platform, Zelus Analytics provides tools to help its partner teams compete and win through league-leading sports intelligence. The company is active with clients across six different sports, including baseball, basketball, hockey, football, cricket, and soccer.

Press Contact

Inderpal Singh, COO
[email protected]

SOURCE Zelus Analytics

